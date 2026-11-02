‘Tere papa aa rahe hain school’: what the Panchkula class 3 boy told the KG girl before the alleged assault

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A SIX-YEARS-OLD GIRL was allegedly assaulted by an eight-year-old boy inside a school classroom in Panchkula, Haryana. The incident is said to be on October 28, 2026. The girl (6) was a KG student, while the boy (3) was in Class 3. On October 30, 2026, the police said that the girl was critically injured following the incident and was undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.
A video of the incident, recorded by a CCTV camera inside the classroom, is being circulated on social media. The incident has left people shocked and raised concerns about the safety of children in government schools. Following the incident, the school authorities were questioned by the police, and on Sunday, November 1, 2026, the school principal was suspended with immediate effect.
The incident happened inside an empty classroom at a government school in Sector 20, Haryana. The boy allegedly lured the girl into the classroom by telling her that her father was calling her. Once she entered, he started assaulting her. Indian Express quoted the girl's uncle's statement saying, “She went upstairs to her classroom at around 3.15 pm. The assault probably took place between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm. The boy told her, ‘Tere papa aa rahe hain school’ (your father is coming to school), and took her to another classroom.”
The family was unaware of the incident until the auto driver who had come to pick her up told them that he could not find their daughter. Her father then rushed to the school. The girl's uncle said, “The boy who had attacked her met her father and told him, ‘Uncle, I will take you upstairs. She is there’. Her father found her lying unconscious in a pool of blood. She had been lying there for more than two hours.”
After the incident came to light, the school authorities examined the CCTV footage and called the boy's parents. The girl's family raised questions about the school's lack of adequate supervision of the children. The CCTV footage was monitored from the principal's room, and according to a teacher, the principal's duty ended at 3 PM.
The video being circulated on social media shows the boy grabbing the girl by her hair and repeatedly banging her head against a desk. After she falls to the ground, he continues pulling her hair and stomping on her face and body. When the girl tries to get up, he leaves the classroom and returns with a brick. He then repeatedly hits her with it and stomps on her face as she loses consciousness.
Following the incident, an FIR was registered against the school principal, the class teacher and the school guard under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Haryana government also established a committee to investigate the incident and the alleged negligence of the school administration. The principal, Neelu, was suspended with immediate effect on Sunday, November 1, 2026.
The police said that the boy would undergo a medical evaluation to determine the reason behind his actions. He will also undergo a mental health assessment, which is mandatory in cases involving children between the ages of seven and 12. The DCP said that further action in the case would depend on the assessment results.
The girl was initially taken to a nearby private hospital, but her family alleged that she was not receiving appropriate treatment. She was then admitted to a civil hospital in Sector 6 before being referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. The family was concerned about whether she would survive her injuries. She regained consciousness days later, and her condition has since improved.
[Rh/VP/RS]
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