‘Tere papa aa rahe hain school’: what the Panchkula class 3 boy told the KG girl before the alleged assault

The video being circulated on social media shows the boy grabbing the girl by her hair and repeatedly banging her head against a desk. After she falls to the ground, he continues pulling her hair and stomping on her face and body. When the girl tries to get up, he leaves the classroom and returns with a brick. He then repeatedly hits her with it and stomps on her face as she loses consciousness.

FIR Filed Against those responsible for the assault by Panchkula school boy

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against the school principal, the class teacher and the school guard under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Haryana government also established a committee to investigate the incident and the alleged negligence of the school administration. The principal, Neelu, was suspended with immediate effect on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

The police said that the boy would undergo a medical evaluation to determine the reason behind his actions. He will also undergo a mental health assessment, which is mandatory in cases involving children between the ages of seven and 12. The DCP said that further action in the case would depend on the assessment results.

The girl was initially taken to a nearby private hospital, but her family alleged that she was not receiving appropriate treatment. She was then admitted to a civil hospital in Sector 6 before being referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. The family was concerned about whether she would survive her injuries. She regained consciousness days later, and her condition has since improved.

[Rh/VP/RS]