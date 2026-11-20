WITH THE ONSET of winter season in North India, particularly in Delhi-NCR, the presence of an ominous evil is also noticed. The venomous mixture of smoke and fog called smog engulf the capital city wholly into its poisonous fangs in a way that produces numerous respiration related diseases. The dirty air not only harms our lungs but also proves detrimental to other body parts like eyes, skin and hair.

According to India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) the ideal air quality score is considered between 0-50 (Good) and 51-100 (Satisfactory). But in the time period of October to February it mostly remains in the category of poor (201-300) and above it (Very Poor and Severe).