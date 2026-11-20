WITH THE ONSET of winter season in North India, particularly in Delhi-NCR, the presence of an ominous evil is also noticed. The venomous mixture of smoke and fog called smog engulf the capital city wholly into its poisonous fangs in a way that produces numerous respiration related diseases. The dirty air not only harms our lungs but also proves detrimental to other body parts like eyes, skin and hair.
According to India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) the ideal air quality score is considered between 0-50 (Good) and 51-100 (Satisfactory). But in the time period of October to February it mostly remains in the category of poor (201-300) and above it (Very Poor and Severe).
See Also: “We need to treat clean air as a public-health duty, and not a seasonal emergency.” In Conversation with scholar Mr Asif Iqbal on Delhi’s worsening air pollution crisis
After the festival of Diwali the bursting of fire crackers and rising stubble burning incidents in the states of North India especially Haryana and Punjab contributes an unprecedented rise in the level of Pollution.
NewsGram talked to Dr. Abhishek Chouhan, DM Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram to understand what all possible harms, pollution can do and how to save yourself.
Gaurav Singh (GS): What are the safe AQI limits and how to be safe, what precautions to use? Is N-95 mask a guarantee of safe barrier or is there any other mask better than this?
Dr. Abhishek Chauhan (AC): On the AQI scale, 0–50 is "Good" and 51–100 is "Satisfactory". Anything above 100 starts to affect sensitive people, and above 200 affects everyone. N95 is not a guarantee. It filters at least 95% of fine particles only if it fits tightly. Leaks at the edges, beards and loose wear cut that sharply.
It does not block polluting gases such as NO₂, ozone and SO₂. Better options exist: N99 or FFP3 masks, or reusable elastomeric respirators with P100 filters, filter more. The gain is modest, though, and a good fit matters more than the grade. Cloth and surgical masks offer little protection against PM2.5. Replace the N95 when it becomes hard to breathe through, soiled or damp.
GS: How one can differentiate between a normal cough and asthma-borne cough during this grim pollution. What are the symptoms that separates them both?
AC: Asthma patients have a longer history, symptoms can be triggered not just by pollution, but also by cold air, exercise, viral infections. Pollution related symptoms usually subside after moving to a cleaner area.
GS: Other than lungs, which part of our body is likely to be affected by the pollution?
AC: Other organs affected are:
Heart and blood vessels: heart attacks, strokes, irregular heartbeats and high blood pressure. This is where most pollution-related deaths actually come from.
Brain: faster cognitive decline, a higher risk of dementia, and effects on brain development in children.
Pregnancy: low birth weight, preterm birth and stillbirth.
Is our skin and eyes also vulnerable to pollution?
AC: Eyes: irritation, redness, watering, allergic conjunctivitis and dry eye.
Skin: flares of eczema (atopic dermatitis) and acne, more pigmentation, and faster ageing of the skin through oxidative stress.
See Also: Choking in Delhi's toxic air? Here are 5 simple ways to protect yourself from pollution
GS: What is the limit when you deem it necessary to diagnose lungs and what is the test called?
AC: One should get tested if-cough has lasted more than 3 weeks,
breathlessness or wheeze symptoms that wake you at night, repeated "chest infections",you smoke and are over 40. A chest x-ray and spirometry is done for evaluation.
AC: Asthma is treatable, there are multiple therapeutic options available. Asthma doesn't turn into cancer.
NewsGram thanks Dr. Abhishek Chauhan for his time and insights.
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