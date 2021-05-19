Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Is Mask Kissing Safe In A Partially Vaccinated World?
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Is Mask Kissing Safe In A Partially Vaccinated World?

The consequences of dropping the mask and kissing publicly can go beyond one person getting COVID-19

0
kissing
One should be very careful and avoid kissing even with a mask on in public. Pixabay

Mask to mask kiss — a new trend popularized by celebrities. Recently Kamala Harris, Vice President of the US, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff kissed before heading their separate ways on flights with their masks on. Actor Varun Sood kissing his girlfriend Divya Agarwal at the Mumbai airport with a mask on before leaving for Cape Town, South Africa raised many eyebrows.

The question that arises: Is it safe? Let’s see what experts have to say about it in a world that is partially vaccinated.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

 

Delhi-based Dr. Anubha Singh, Gynecologist and Medical Director from Shantah Fertility Centre says: “Remember, a mask protects the other person in how it limits the spread of your respiratory droplets. For masks to truly reduce the risks of getting COVID-19, both people would have to wear a mask: mutual masking. But it might not be a strategy that works for everyone.

Kissing
Close contact with a mask on could be risky. PixabayMask

Dr. Singh further added: “You see masks are like condoms until you know how to wear them correctly and yes they are not 100 percent safe. Hence be very very careful while kissing”. The consequences of dropping the mask and kissing publicly can go beyond one person getting COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Fauci Says Wearing Masks Could Become Seasonal Following The Pandemic

Dr. Shobha Gupta, Medical Director and IVF Specialist from Mother’s Lap IVF Centre explained: “It’s very dangerous as the outer surface of the mask has the maximum virus of other people. Close contact with a mask on could be risky. Hence, I would advise avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness.”

What kind of problem arises if two masked people kiss each other? She answers: “It is still a questionable thing, your protective layer over your nose might not be good enough, because the virus is readily transmitted by aerosols. One should be very careful and avoid kissing even with a mask on in public”. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleWhat Are India’s Stakes In The Conflict Between Israel-Gaza?
Next articleStudy Shows That Covid-19 Can Infect Eye Cells

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Isotopes In Horn To Avert Poaching Of African Rhinos

NewsGram Desk - 0
A global collaborative and innovative project using nuclear science to prevent/reduce rhinos poaching has been launched recently in which Russia's integrated nuclear power player...
Read more
Lead Story

Google Unveils New Feature ‘Fast Pair’ For Faster Connectivity

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to make all devices work better together, tech giant Google has announced a new feature Fast Pair that helps make it...
Read more
Lead Story

The Conflict Between Israel And Hamas Has Deep Roots

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ken Bredemeier Jews and Arabs have clashed for a century over the fate of Jerusalem. Tensions seem always to be near the surface in a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Isotopes In Horn To Avert Poaching Of African Rhinos

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A global collaborative and innovative project using nuclear science to prevent/reduce rhinos poaching has been launched recently in which Russia's integrated nuclear power player...
Read more

Google Unveils New Feature ‘Fast Pair’ For Faster Connectivity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to make all devices work better together, tech giant Google has announced a new feature Fast Pair that helps make it...
Read more

The Conflict Between Israel And Hamas Has Deep Roots

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ken Bredemeier Jews and Arabs have clashed for a century over the fate of Jerusalem. Tensions seem always to be near the surface in a...
Read more

Google Uses Artificial Intelligence To Decipher Common Skin Conditions, TB

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Goggle researchers have showcased an AI-powered dermatology assist tool that will help you understand what's going on with issues related to your body's largest...
Read more

FakeBuster: A DeepFakes Detection Tool For Video Conferencing Scenarios

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A unique detector named 'FakeBuster' will now identify imposters attending a virtual conference without anybody's knowledge. It can also find out faces manipulated on...
Read more

Male Fertility Myths: 3 Common Myths About Male Fertility

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Over the last 3 to 4 decades, average sperm count in men as well as sperm quality, have declined alarmingly on a global scale....
Read more

NASA’s Solar Orbiter Captures Its First Solar Eruption

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA and European Space Agency's Sun-watching spacecraft has captured the first solar eruption. On February 12, the Solar Orbiter caught sight of the coronal mass...
Read more

Gram Flour: A Solution To All Skin And Hair Problems

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Besan or gram flour has long been used in India for its many benefits for skin and hair care. In fact, it is a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada