Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business ISRO Welcomes First Private Space Program
BusinessIndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

ISRO Welcomes First Private Space Program

Skyroot Aerospace and ISRO sign memorandum to initiate private space program which is backed by various private investors to develop Vikram-1 in honour of Vikram Sarabhai, a pioneer in Indian space reseacrch

0
ISRO
ISRO welcomes private initiative. Wikimedia commons

Skyroot Aerospace’s programme to launch India’s first-ever privately-designed and developed rocket in partnership with ISRO, Vikram-1, received a boost with the Department of Space entering into a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the Hyderabad-based company building small satellite launch vehicles.

The NDA signed on Tuesday will enable the company, run by former ISRO scientists, to access the facilities and technical expertise available in ISRO centres to proceed with its launch vehicle development programme.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Indian Space Research Organisation’s Scientific Secretary R. Umamaheswaran signed the agreement on behalf of Department of Space and Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana signed the agreement from the company’s side.

Skyroot representatives also met ISRO chief Dr K. Sivan, who assured all support to Skyroot for testing and qualifying their launch vehicle.

Chandana told IANS that the NDA marks the formal beginning of their working with ISRO.

“From this point onwards, we will exchange data and we will exchange technical expertise, especially from ISRO to us that will enable us to do our programme faster and more reliably because we will have ISRO’s strength along with us now and we get to use all testing facilities including testing and launching,” he said.

Chandana, a former ISRO scientist, pointed out that the national space agency has a committee which gives all approvals including for utilisation of test facilities.

Chandana, who founded Skyroot along with former ISRO scientists Naga Bharath Daka and Vasudevan Gnanagandhi, said they plan to launch their first rocket by the end of 2021.

ISRO
Vikram-1 to be launched with Skyroot Aerospace privately. Pixabay

“We are planning to do a launch by the end of this year. For that, all hardware, propulsion will be tested at ISRO,” he said.

The company’s vision for Indian space is rapid development of complex aerospace systems with lean use of resources. “We are building the first private Indian launch vehicle to put a satellite in orbit and marching ahead to compete for a reasonable share in the international small satellite launch market which is estimated to be $16Bn in the next decade,” says Chandana on the company website.

Skyroot is developing a family of rockets especially crafted for the small satellite market and named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India’s space programme.

Built on common architecture and covering a wide range of payloads, they offer the most affordable and on demand ride to space.

Vikram-I requires minimal range infrastructure and can be assembled and launched within 24 hours from any launch site.

ALSO READ: Early Exposure To Air Pollution May Affect Thinking Skills Later

Skyroot has already achieved few milestones in its journey to launch the first rocket. It successfully test-fired its first solid rocket propulsion stage demonstrator. Named Kalam-5, it is first of the five engines the company plans to test.

Backed by investors like Myntra founder Mukesh Bansal, the company has raised $4.3 million till now and plans to raise another $15 million during the current year. (INAS)

Previous articleEating Too Much Sugar In Childhood Can Alter Your Microbiome For Life
Next articleCrown Group Company To Supply Indian Navy Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Crown Group Company To Supply Indian Navy Ships

NewsGram Desk - 0
In order to provide augmented support to the Indian Navy for indigenous products and services, Crown Group Company -- OSK India Pvt Ltd (OIPL)...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Eating Too Much Sugar In Childhood Can Alter Your Microbiome For Life

NewsGram Desk - 0
Eating too much fat and sugar as a child can alter your microbiome for life, even if you later learn to eat healthier, a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Early Exposure To Air Pollution May Affect Thinking Skills Later

NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents, take note. If your child is exposed to air pollution, they may have a decline in thinking skills in later life, a study...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Crown Group Company To Supply Indian Navy Ships

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In order to provide augmented support to the Indian Navy for indigenous products and services, Crown Group Company -- OSK India Pvt Ltd (OIPL)...
Read more

ISRO Welcomes First Private Space Program

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Skyroot Aerospace's programme to launch India's first-ever privately-designed and developed rocket in partnership with ISRO, Vikram-1, received a boost with the Department of Space...
Read more

Eating Too Much Sugar In Childhood Can Alter Your Microbiome For Life

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Eating too much fat and sugar as a child can alter your microbiome for life, even if you later learn to eat healthier, a...
Read more

Early Exposure To Air Pollution May Affect Thinking Skills Later

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents, take note. If your child is exposed to air pollution, they may have a decline in thinking skills in later life, a study...
Read more

Shashi Tharoor Praises Princestaan As A Fascinating Account

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Stressing that the recently released book 'Princestan: How Nehru, Patel, and Mountbatten Made India, written by author and journalist Sandeep Bamzai is a serious...
Read more

Transforming The Face Of Slums In Delhi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
After changing the face of slums and villages in Mumbai, the Missal India initiative comes to the Capital. The NGO is working in Delhi...
Read more

Few Tips To Help You Achieve A Sustainable Beauty Routine

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Avoiding beauty products that contain chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates can help you transition to a green beauty regime. In addition to this,...
Read more

LinkedIn: More Than Three In Four Professionals In India Will Consider Changing Jobs

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
More than three in four professionals in India will consider changing jobs or actively looking for a new role in the next 12 months,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Idn Poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Criston on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada