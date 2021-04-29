Thursday, April 29, 2021
Entertainment

It’s The Period Drama Season On YouTube

A period drama is interesting for the viewers as they get to experience an era and how things were at that time

Drama
Child actress Aditi Jaltare, who plays Ahilyabai in the show "Punyashlok Ahilyabai", says it is tough but you get used to it. Pixabay

This seems to be the season of period and costume dramas on the tube, with a host of shows such as “Punyashlok Ahilyabai”, “Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi”, “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” and “Barrister Babu” recreating the past through the stories they narrate.
Actor Gracy Goswami, who plays Amrit in “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye”, says viewers love period dramas because they get to see many new things about a certain era on screen.

“A period drama is interesting for the viewers as they get to experience an era and how things were at that time. As an actor, any role in any era is learning because if we work in the period drama, we get to learn about their body language gestures, postures, dialogue delivery, and much more. These things help an actor to grow professionally and sometimes personally also,” she told IANS.

However, Gracy adds that it is tough for actors, as they need to adapt to a language and look.”The entire attire changes. For my show, I am maintaining the body language of girls of that era. I’ve learned Hindi and Punjabi of that era. The way of speaking and presenting things is what I had to cope up with,” she says.

Drama
The role of Bondita is played by Aura Bhatnagar while the role of her husband is played by Pravisht Mishra. Pixabay

Child actress Aditi Jaltare, who plays Ahilyabai in the show “Punyashlok Ahilyabai”, says it is tough but you get used to it. “It is challenging. We have a different body language right now, which was not there earlier. I had to practice a lot but now I find it easy. I feel that if we know about a character well, then as an actor to merge in that character is not that tough,” she says. These are the few period dramas on air right now:

PUNYASHLOK AHILYABAI

The show is set against the backdrop of 18th century Maharashtra and narrates how a girl, Ahilyabai Holkar, takes on a patriarchal society. Her father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar supports her in her battle. Besides Aditi, the show also stars Rajesh Shringarpure, Snehlata Vasaikar, and Krish Chauhan.

BARRISTER BABU

Set in the pre-Independence era, the story of Barrister Babu revolves around the life of Bondita, who with the help of her husband, navigates through a patriarchal society. The role of Bondita is played by Aura Bhatnagar while the role of her husband is played by Pravisht Mishra.

MERE SAI: SHRADDHA AUR SABURI

The show narrates the life story of Sai Baba of Shirdi and showcases how he helps multiple people. It talks about his path of Dharma and how he helps people find their way to God. The show stars Tushar Dalvi, Kishori Godbole, and Vaibhav Mangle.

KYU UTTHE DIL CHHOD AAYE

The show is based on the backdrop of the pre-Partition India. It is set in Lahore. The story narrates the story of Amrit, Radha, and Vashma, who dared to dream and aspire to make these dreams come true. (IANS/JC)

