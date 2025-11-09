J&K Police Conduct Raids Across Five Districts in Social Media Abuse Case

Srinagar, Nov 9: The Counter-Intelligence wing of J&K Police on Sunday was raiding five districts in Kashmir in connection with social media misuse by anti-national elements that had the potential to disturb public order.

Officials said that the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out a series of coordinated raids in five districts in connection with investigations into social media misuse and online activities deemed prejudicial to public order.

An official said that simultaneous searches were conducted in Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Baramulla, and Kulgam districts.

"The operation was launched early this morning following credible inputs about individuals allegedly using social media platforms to spread hateful and anti-national content. CIK teams, assisted by local police, seized several digital devices, including mobile phones, laptops, and storage equipment for forensic analysis. The raids were conducted at multiple residential premises and business establishments suspected to be linked with the online abuse network,” officials said.

