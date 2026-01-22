10 Army Soldiers Killed, 11 Injured as Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in J&K’s Doda District

A bulletproof Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 200-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district
The accident occurred at Khanni Top while the vehicle was heading to a high-altitude post, resulting in the deaths of 10 soldiers and injuries to 11 others.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief, and assured the best possible medical care
A bulletproof Army vehicle slid off the road and crashed a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday (January 22, 2026). The incident led to the death of 10 Indian Army soldiers, leaving 11 others injured, officials said.
The accident occurred at Khanni Top, located at an altitude of nearly 9,000 feet, along the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate road. The Army vehicle was en route to a high-altitude post when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to fall into a 200-foot-deep gorge. The vehicle was badly damaged in the crash.
A joint rescue operation involving the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched immediately. Four soldiers were found , while 11 injured personnel were rescued from the gorge. Six more soldiers later succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to 10.
Of the injured, 10 soldiers were airlifted to the Udhampur Command Hospital for specialised treatment, while one injured soldier remains under observation at the Bhaderwah sub-district hospital. Several of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep grief over the tragedy. In a post on X, he said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Doda in which we lost our 10 brave soldiers of the Indian Army. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured soldiers are receiving medical care and all necessary directions have been given to ensure the best possible treatment. The nation stands with our Armed Forces and their families in this difficult hour.”
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the incident and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He also lauded the swift rescue and evacuation efforts carried out by the Army and civil authorities.
In a statement posted on X, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families.”
He said 10 injured soldiers had been airlifted for treatment and directed senior officials to ensure the best possible medical care, adding, “Praying for their speedy recovery.”
