10 Army Soldiers Killed, 11 Injured as Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in J&K’s Doda District

A joint rescue operation involving the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched immediately. Four soldiers were found dead at the spot , while 11 injured personnel were rescued from the gorge. Six more soldiers later succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to 10.

Of the injured, 10 soldiers were airlifted to the Udhampur Command Hospital for specialised treatment, while one injured soldier remains under observation at the Bhaderwah sub-district hospital. Several of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep grief over the tragedy. In a post on X, he said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Doda in which we lost our 10 brave soldiers of the Indian Army. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured soldiers are receiving medical care and all necessary directions have been given to ensure the best possible treatment. The nation stands with our Armed Forces and their families in this difficult hour.”