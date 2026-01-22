Three Police Officers, Including Kirawali SHO, Found Guilty of Custodial Torture of Farmer in Agra

A departmental investigation has found three police personnel guilty of custodial torture of a farmer at Kirawali police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. The announcement was made on 21 January 2026 and relates to an incident from December 2025, when 42-year-old farmer Raju Sharma was illegally detained and physically assaulted in connection with a murder case.

The inquiry, conducted by Agra Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rambadan Singh, concluded that Kirawali station house officer (SHO) Neeraj Singh, sub-inspector Dharmveer Singh, and constable Ravi Malik were responsible for illegally detaining and physically assaulting 42-year-old farmer Raju Sharma. The findings have been forwarded to Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar for approval and further disciplinary action.

The incident dates back to 21 December 2025, when Sharma, a resident of Karhara village, was taken from his home and questioned in connection with the murder of Balvir Singh – a retired army officer – four months earlier. According to the inquiry, Sharma was kept in custody without formal arrest or documentation, in violation of legal procedures.

Sharma and his family have alleged that during interrogation, he was subjected to severe physical abuse amounting to third-degree torture. They said he was tied, suspended upside down and beaten repeatedly with sticks, resulting in extensive bruising and serious injuries to both legs. Medical examinations later confirmed ligament damage and fractures, requiring prolonged treatment.

Despite the severity of the injuries, police initially claimed that Sharma had suffered only minor bruises after slipping. He was admitted to a private hospital, and his family was allegedly told that the injuries were not serious. According to Sharma’s father, Radhey Shyam, police officers urged the family not to speak about the incident and attempted to downplay what had occurred.