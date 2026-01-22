Three Police Officers, Including Kirawali SHO, Found Guilty of Custodial Torture of Farmer in Agra

Key Points
A departmental investigation found three police personnel, including an SHO, guilty of custodial torture of farmer Raju Sharma in Agra's Kirawali.
Sharma was illegally detained in December 2025 in connection with a murder case. He was reportedly subjected to severe physical abuse, including suspension upside down and beatings that caused fractures.
Police initially sought to downplay the incident, but following an inquiry based on a complaint by the victim's family, the concerned officers were either suspended or transferred after medical records contradicted police claims.
A departmental investigation has found three police personnel guilty of custodial torture of a farmer at Kirawali police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. The announcement was made on 21 January 2026 and relates to an incident from December 2025, when 42-year-old farmer Raju Sharma was illegally detained and physically assaulted in connection with a murder case.
The inquiry, conducted by Agra Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rambadan Singh, concluded that Kirawali station house officer (SHO) Neeraj Singh, sub-inspector Dharmveer Singh, and constable Ravi Malik were responsible for illegally detaining and physically assaulting 42-year-old farmer Raju Sharma. The findings have been forwarded to Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar for approval and further disciplinary action.
The incident dates back to 21 December 2025, when Sharma, a resident of Karhara village, was taken from his home and questioned in connection with the murder of Balvir Singh – a retired army officer – four months earlier. According to the inquiry, Sharma was kept in custody without formal arrest or documentation, in violation of legal procedures.
Sharma and his family have alleged that during interrogation, he was subjected to severe physical abuse amounting to third-degree torture. They said he was tied, suspended upside down and beaten repeatedly with sticks, resulting in extensive bruising and serious injuries to both legs. Medical examinations later confirmed ligament damage and fractures, requiring prolonged treatment.
Despite the severity of the injuries, police initially claimed that Sharma had suffered only minor bruises after slipping. He was admitted to a private hospital, and his family was allegedly told that the injuries were not serious. According to Sharma’s father, Radhey Shyam, police officers urged the family not to speak about the incident and attempted to downplay what had occurred.
The case began to unravel after the family approached local political representatives and social workers, alleging that the initial internal inquiry ignored their account and relied solely on statements from police personnel. A formal complaint prompted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Agra West) Atul Sharma to personally visit the hospital and examine Sharma’s medical records.
The medical findings contradicted the police version. X-rays showed fractures in both legs, raising questions about the explanation that Raju Sharma had suffered a minor fall. Following this, Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar ordered the suspension of the three accused officers and transferred Achhnera ACP Rampravesh Gupta to the traffic wing for alleged negligence in handling the matter.
Radhey Shyam later said that he had been summoned to the police station on the day of the incident and repeatedly reassured that his son’s injuries were minor. He alleged that the SHO apologised and attempted to give him ₹10,000, asking him to tell others that Sharma had been injured in an accident. The family said they refused the money.
According to Sharma, who is currently undergoing treatment at Shriram Hospital in Agra, the police pressured him to falsely confess to a crime he had no involvement in. The assault continued for nearly an hour, he alleged, even as multiple sticks broke during the beating. He said the torture stopped only when his feet became so swollen that he could no longer stand.
The inquiry also examined the sequence of events leading to Sharma’s detention. Sharma stated that, first, his elder brother, Satto, was first taken to the police station and kept there for two days without formal charges. Later, Sharma’s father was summoned and allegedly told that the elder son would be released only if the younger son was brought in for questioning.
Sharma told investigators that the retired Army man whose murder he was accused of lived close to his home and that there had never been any dispute between the families. He also said that on 6 August 2025 – the day of the murder – he was in Agra city, not in the village where the crime occurred.
A complaint has since been filed with the Human Rights Commission by social worker Naresh Paras, and Sharma’s family has indicated that they will seek criminal proceedings against the officers involved. They have maintained that if Sharma is found guilty in the murder case, he should face trial, but that the custodial violence must be independently addressed.
Police officials said the departmental findings establish clear misconduct and abuse of authority. The final disciplinary action will be decided after the police commissioner reviews the report.
The case follows another incident of custodial torture and death in Agra from February 2025: a local flour mill operator – a witness in a forgery case – was summoned for questioning to Kabis police outpost, where he was reportedly beaten before being rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead, leading to demonstrations outside the outpost and a departmental inquiry. In the end, three sub-inspectors were suspended, and the station in-charge was transferred.
Such cases add to growing scrutiny of custodial practices and internal accountability mechanisms within the police.
