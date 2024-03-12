The alleged gang rape of a Spanish woman biker in India. And how fiercely media attacked Hindu India.

By Maria Wirth

In the first week of March, it seemed to be a free-for-all in attacking India in general and Hinduism in particular.

What had happened? Here is what I gleaned from news sources.

In an isolated area in the state Jharkhand, 300 km from its capital Ranchi, a 28-year-old Spanish/Brasilian woman and her 64-year-old Spanish husband had pitched their tent. They had travelled all over the world for some years and had come from Bangladesh on 2 motorbikes.

At 11 pm on Friday night, 1. March, a police patrol saw 2 foreigners by the side of the road. Due to the language barrier, the police couldn’t understand what they said.

The police took them to a community health centre 60 km away. ‘The Week’ mentions, that the two foreigners were in a position to ride on their own bikes to the health centre and were escorted by the police.

In the hospital, the woman told the doctor that she has been sexually assaulted by 7 or 8 men, who had attacked her husband, tied his hands and then, one after the other, raped her. The culprits also stole some of their belongings, including a diamond ring. But their main intention, she said, was to rape her.

The whole ordeal lasted from 7.30 pm to 10 pm, before the police patrol passed by. She gave her statement to the police in the health centre and also released a video on her Instagram handle that night. She meanwhile deleted the video.

Right after speaking to the woman, on Saturday morning, 2. March, the cops started interrogating suspects. Some confessed and were arrested already on 2. March. They spilt names of others.

Meanwhile all 8 have been arrested in record time.

The Hindu reported that the court took suo motu cognisance of the case, since this incident could reflect badly on the image of Bharat. A woman judge met the biker woman, and concluded that the victim is physically stable but mentally a wreck.

A cheque over 10 lakhs was handed over to them, and on 5. March, they continued their travel to Nepal “amidst heavy security” according to Times of India.

Incidentally, Dumka, the area where it happened, was earlier represented in the Assembly by the present chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, and the BJP, which is in the opposition in the state, attacked the Jharkhand government over failing law and order.

When I saw the tweet with the video, where the Spanish woman talks about her ordeal, 9 hours after it was posted by a Turkish woman, it had already 49 million views… this was incredible and highly suspect. I guessed, correctly as it turned out, that those who will be arrested won’t have Muslim names.

It looked as if a toolkit has been activated to demean the image of India, as it was done in 2012, after the Nirbhaya case. At that time, the news spread over the whole world like wildfire, and not the culprits stood accused as much as India and her (Hindu) culture.

At that time, the purpose was in all likelihood to try to equate India with Pakistan, which some months earlier, had got an extra bad name due to the Rotherham grooming scandal in which mainly Pakistani Muslims were the rapists. The propaganda against Bharat was fierce and successful. Most Westerners, who didn’t know India from own experience, mistakenly believed now that India has a huge “rape problem”.

The present Dumka case also spread like a rapid wildfire. The tweet by the Turkish woman alone got 210 million views in only 10 days!! This is impossible without massive manipulation. The case is not only all-over social media, but also mainstream media, including in Germany, where the newspapers didn’t even add “allegedly” before telling what terrible things happened in India ‘again’.