Supreme Court says it can't look into matters related to stubble burning

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a ban on stubble burning as a measure to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A counsel mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

The Chief Justice remarked, will the ban (against stubble burning) help? He added that in some matters, courts can look into it, and in some, they cannot since they are not judicially amenable.

The council suggested that banning stubble burning can be effective in curbing air pollution, which impacts Delhi-NCR.

The bench then queried "should we enforce it against every farmer in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh?" It added that some genuine solution should be found but this is not the way.