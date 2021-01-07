‘Kagaaz’ Movie To Be Specially Screen In UP Village

Makers of the upcoming Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kagaaz will hold a special screening of the film on January 8 using the mobile movie theatre technology in Sitapur village of Uttar Pradesh, where the story is based.

“Nothing makes me happier to know that ‘Kaagaz’, our labor of love, would reach a wider audience, especially in the interiors where watching cinema is still a far-fetched dream,” said the film’s director Satish Kaushik.

“This mobile theatre format reaches viewers instead of viewers going to the theatre. I am so glad that ‘Kaagaz’ will reach so many people through this release,” Kaushik added.

The story of the film is based on a real-life incident that happened to a farmer and social activist named Lal Bihari. In the film, Tripathi plays a bandmaster who discovers he is officially dead in government records and decides to fight to set things right.

The film also features Amar Upadhyay and Monal Gajjar and will stream on Zee5. (IANS)