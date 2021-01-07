Thursday, January 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment 'Kagaaz' Movie To Be Specially Screen In UP Village
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

‘Kagaaz’ Movie To Be Specially Screen In UP Village

Kagaaz to be screened in Sitapur using mobile theatre

0
Kagaaz Movie
'Kagaaz' to be screened in UP village Sitapur. IANS

Makers of the upcoming Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kagaaz will hold a special screening of the film on January 8 using the mobile movie theatre technology in Sitapur village of Uttar Pradesh, where the story is based.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Nothing makes me happier to know that ‘Kaagaz’, our labor of love, would reach a wider audience, especially in the interiors where watching cinema is still a far-fetched dream,” said the film’s director Satish Kaushik.

“This mobile theatre format reaches viewers instead of viewers going to the theatre. I am so glad that ‘Kaagaz’ will reach so many people through this release,” Kaushik added.

ALSO READ: A List Of The Exciting Bollywood Sequels Releasing This Year

The story of the film is based on a real-life incident that happened to a farmer and social activist named Lal Bihari. In the film, Tripathi plays a bandmaster who discovers he is officially dead in government records and decides to fight to set things right.

The film also features Amar Upadhyay and Monal Gajjar and will stream on Zee5. (IANS)

Previous articleMinecraft Earth Game To Be Shut Down By Microsoft
Next articleRecovering From Loss of Smell And Taste Takes 21.6 Days In COVID

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Recovering From Loss of Smell And Taste Takes 21.6 Days In COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
The most common symptom of Covid-19 is losing a sense of smell or taste and a new study suggests that it takes around 21.6...
Read more
Lead Story

Minecraft Earth Game To Be Shut Down By Microsoft

NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft will shut down its Minecraft Earth mobile game on June 30 that was was designed around free movement and collaborative play -- two...
Read more
Environment

ITC Targets 100% Electricity From Renewable Sources By 2030

NewsGram Desk - 0
ITC Limited has set itself the target to meet 100 percent of purchased grid electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030. In line with its...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Recovering From Loss of Smell And Taste Takes 21.6 Days In COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The most common symptom of Covid-19 is losing a sense of smell or taste and a new study suggests that it takes around 21.6...
Read more

‘Kagaaz’ Movie To Be Specially Screen In UP Village

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Makers of the upcoming Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kagaaz will hold a special screening of the film on January 8 using the mobile movie theatre technology...
Read more

Minecraft Earth Game To Be Shut Down By Microsoft

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft will shut down its Minecraft Earth mobile game on June 30 that was was designed around free movement and collaborative play -- two...
Read more

ITC Targets 100% Electricity From Renewable Sources By 2030

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
ITC Limited has set itself the target to meet 100 percent of purchased grid electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030. In line with its...
Read more

Climate Change Is Upon Us And It Is Real: Bhumi Pednekar

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is a climate warrior too, says she is dedicated to highlighting the seriousness of the climate crisis and its repercussions. "Climate...
Read more

Asia’s First Mountain Health Institute In Himachal Pradesh

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Six Sigma Healthcare to set up Asia's first mountain health institute in...
Read more

Upcoming Apple MacBook May Wirelessly Charge Apple Devices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Apple has reportedly patented two new patents that may allow the upcoming MacBook to wirelessly charge Apple devices. One of the patents talks about the...
Read more

Increase In Meat Orders In India Since The Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Notwithstanding the brouhaha over whether the meat eateries are serving halal or jhatka meat or the recent Bird Flu scare, the reality is that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada