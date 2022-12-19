Bengaluru man rapes his maid, locks her up in house

According to police, the accused booked the maid on the 'Book My Bai' app. He maintained that he needed maid service for home chores and to look after his aged parents.

Based on the request, the 21-year-old woman was sent to his home from the Wilson Garden office of the 'Book My Bai' app. Murthy had raped her when she came to work and threatened to kill her that if she told anyone about this to anyone, he would kill her.