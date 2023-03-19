Woman and her two sons electrocuted to death in Karnataka

A 45-year-old woman and her two sons died after they came in contact with a live power cable that had snapped and fallen to the ground due to high-speed winds.

The incident occurred in Chincholi town in Karnataka on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Jharanamma Ambanna Basagond (45), her sons Mahesh Ambanna Basagond (20) and Suresh Ambanna Basagond (18). Their bodies have been shifted for post-mortem to Chandapur taluk hospital.

The incident occurred when the family tried to cover the crop outside their home using a tarpaulin sheet. The Kalaburgi district of Karnataka has been witnessing heavy showers and storms for the past two days and crops including grapes and jowar have been destroyed in the rains and winds. (KB/IANS)