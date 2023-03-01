Yogi Adityanath slams Akhilesh Yadav, says Samajwadis implemented 'One district, One Mafia' scheme





The chief minister said that there are two ways to solve any problem-- either you run away or you participate to resolve it. He said that since 2017, the state's government is working towards the basic mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Saath Vikas'.



Adityanath further targeted the Opposition, saying tax evasion used to happen in previous governments and one will find many examples of this in many reports, including that of the CAG.



"These (Opposition parties) people used to say that if a Chief Minister will go to Noida, he would lose the election. The Leader of the Opposition had also accepted that he would not visit the city, but we proved this myth wrong," he said.



The Chief Minister said that the government should not run away from the problems but accept the challenge.