Rahul Gandhi eats dosa with delivery partners

Karnataka is actively preparing for the assembly elections scheduled on May 10. All the parties are actively campaigning in such an environment. Rahul Gandhi was spotted eating dosa with delivery partners as PM Modi was holding roadshows to promote the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, listened to the issues faced by gig workers in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, on the final day of the election campaign. He was spotted enjoying a coffee and dosa snack while chatting with the delivery partners while seated at the renowned airlines hotel in Bengaluru.

He spoke with delivery partners and obtained information regarding employment and working conditions. The delivery partners discussed their working situation and how they were obliged to labour for less money during the conversation. Rahul Gandhi discussed his life, his style of work, and how he obtained this position.

He also asked about the favourite sports and players of the delivery partners of Blinkit, Zomato, and Swiggy. Rahul Gandhi had a masala dosa and coffee for breakfast and spoke to him about the issue of employment.