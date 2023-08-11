10-month-old baby injured as Anganwadi roof collapses in K'taka village

A 10-month-old baby sustained injuries after the roof of Anganwadi centre collapsed here.

The incident took place in the Marakal village of the Yadgir district on Thursday when the baby was at the Anganwadi centre for vaccination along with some family members.

The authorities had organised an Indradhanush vaccination programme for babies at the centre.

The picture of a smiling baby with a bandage over her head went viral on social media in the state. The baby, Keerthi, who suffered injury in the incident, is seen smiling even after suffering the injury. People are showering the baby with affection and appreciation.