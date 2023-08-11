Video, pics of drugged Kerala youth 'enjoying' in K'taka go viral

In the video, one of the girls can be seen losing control and rolling over on the ground. Even as her friends are trying to help her stand, the girl pulls and drags them back. Somehow, the group manages to take her along with them.

When the locals questioned the youth about their objectionable act, they assaulted them, the sources added.

The development has raised a question on the sale and network of drugs, including ganja, on the Karnataka-Kerala border.

(IANS/SR)