15-year-old Sreenanda, who went Missing Near Manikyadhara Falls, Found Dead Three days later; Parents Suspect Foul Play

The victim was the daughter of Ramesh and Rohini, who were among those who believed that their daughter would return home. As quoted by OnManorama, Sreenanda’s uncle, Ajith, said, “About ten minutes after we clicked a family photo and started walking down towards our jeeps, we realised Sreenanda was missing.”

Jitendra Kumar Dayama, Superintendent of Police, Chikkamagaluru, indicated that authorities are currently investigating the victim’s death to determine whether any foul play was involved. The SP further confirmed that a post-mortem examination has been conducted to ascertain Sreenanda’s cause of death.

How was Sreenanda’s body discovered?

As part of the investigation, a force of 60 teams was deployed to scour the local hills, while other teams were sent to neighbouring states in case of abduction. The investigators also tracked down 240 vehicles that were present at the site on the day of her disappearance. Her body was found hundreds of meters below the watchtower from where tourists usually view the waterfalls.

The victim’s family has hinted at foul play and claimed that the location from where her body was found had already been searched, as the site was just 150 meters away from where she went missing. Another theory suggested that Sreenanda may have fallen from a viewpoint. The police stated that the area does not have multiple entry points and is highly barricaded, raising the possibility that her death was an accident.

[VS]

Suggested Reading: