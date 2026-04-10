‘Oscar-Level Acting’ Busted in Hours: How Priyanka Purohit Faked a Robbery and Killed Her Husband With Help From Her Lover

In an incident that seems straight out of a crime thriller, the murder of a 28-year-old spice trader in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district has shocked many. What was initially believed to be a robbery—especially after a video of the victim’s wife surfaced—later turned out to be something far more sinister. The so-called robbery was actually a carefully planned murder, allegedly orchestrated by the victim’s own wife along with her lover, police revealed.

The incident took place on the night of April 7, 2026, in Gondikheda Charan village, which falls under the Sardarpur police station area. The victim, Devkrishna Purohit, was found dead inside his home with multiple injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

Shortly after the incident, his wife, Priyanka Purohit, claimed that a group of unidentified robbers had broken into their house, looted valuables worth ₹3.5 lakh, tied her up, and killed her husband when he resisted. She appeared visibly distressed and gave a dramatic account of the alleged robbery, claiming she was threatened, assaulted, and held hostage while the attackers searched the house.