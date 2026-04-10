‘Oscar-Level Acting’ Busted in Hours: How Priyanka Purohit Faked a Robbery and Killed Her Husband With Help From Her Lover

Devkrishna Purohit was killed on April 7, 2026, with his wife initially claiming a robbery, which later proved to be staged.
Police allege his wife Priyanka and her lover hired a contract killer for ₹1 lakh to execute the murder.
Within 36 hours, police arrested the wife and her lover; the hired killer remains absconding.
In an incident that seems straight out of a crime thriller, the murder of a 28-year-old spice trader in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district has shocked many. What was initially believed to be a robbery—especially after a video of the victim’s wife surfaced—later turned out to be something far more sinister. The so-called robbery was actually a carefully planned murder, allegedly orchestrated by the victim’s own wife along with her lover, police revealed.
The incident took place on the night of April 7, 2026, in Gondikheda Charan village, which falls under the Sardarpur police station area. The victim, Devkrishna Purohit, was found dead inside his home with multiple injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon.
Shortly after the incident, his wife, Priyanka Purohit, claimed that a group of unidentified robbers had broken into their house, looted valuables worth ₹3.5 lakh, tied her up, and killed her husband when he resisted. She appeared visibly distressed and gave a dramatic account of the alleged robbery, claiming she was threatened, assaulted, and held hostage while the attackers searched the house.
A video of her recounting the incident while crying circulated widely on social media, with many initially believing her version of events. Several people even came out in her support. However, as the truth began to emerge, public sentiment quickly changed, with some calling it “Oscar-level acting” after the story unraveled.
As investigators examined the scene, inconsistencies quickly came to light. Police found that the jewellery and valuables Priyanka had claimed were stolen were still inside the house. Her statements also changed repeatedly, raising further suspicion.
During the investigation, police uncovered that Priyanka had been in a relationship with Kamlesh Purohit, a 32-year-old resident of Rajgarh. According to investigators, the two conspired to eliminate Devkrishna, whom they saw as an obstacle in their relationship.
Police allege that Kamlesh arranged a contract killer, Surendra Bhati, and agreed to pay ₹1 lakh for the murder, with ₹50,000 given in advance. On the night of the crime, the house door was deliberately left unlocked to allow entry. Surendra allegedly entered the house and attacked Devkrishna while he was asleep, killing him on the spot.
To cover up the crime, the accused allegedly staged the scene to resemble a robbery. Household items were scattered, and Priyanka claimed valuables were stolen. She also raised an alarm after the attackers fled, attempting to reinforce her fabricated version of events.
The plan, however, began to fall apart under sustained investigation. Technical evidence, including mobile phone data and call records, established communication between Priyanka and Kamlesh around the time of the murder. A search of the house led to the recovery of the “stolen” jewellery, further weakening the robbery claim.
Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said, “The scene was created to mislead the investigation. Evidence and questioning revealed a planned conspiracy involving the wife and her associate.”
Within 36 hours, police said they had cracked the case. Both Priyanka and Kamlesh have been arrested, while the alleged contract killer, Surendra Bhati, remains absconding. Police teams are actively searching for him and are awaiting forensic reports.
Family members of the victim have described the marriage as deeply troubled. Devkrishna’s sister, Jyoti, alleged that Priyanka frequently humiliated him over his appearance, reportedly telling him, “You are dark-skinned… you don’t deserve me… I deserve someone better.” She also claimed she had suspected Priyanka’s relationship with another man since 2020, citing frequent arguments and her prolonged absences from home.
[VP]
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