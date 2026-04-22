Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Murders her Boyfriend After Blindfolding and Tying Him Up Under the Pretext of a BDSM Act, Then Sets Him on Fire

Reports state that Prerna called Kiran to her home after her parents left, promising him a “surprise.” Kiran was a resident of Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district, Karnataka, while Prerna lived in Anjanagar. The accused allegedly lured the victim by promising him a “good time” and, upon his arrival, began blindfolding him.

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Prerna also tied his hands and legs, claiming it was part of the sexual act. She then poured an inflammable liquid over him and set him on fire. Kiran, who was completely restrained, was unable to escape and met a tragic end on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Police stated that Prerna had recorded his final moments on her mobile phone.

Kiran’s screams alerted the neighbours, who then informed the police. Smoke plumes were seen rising from Prerna’s residence. When the police arrived at the scene, the initial assessment classified the case as a suicide based on Prerna’s statements. However, further investigation revealed foul play in the murder of the 27-year-old Kiran.

Police stated that evidence indicated kerosene or petrol had been poured on the victim, noting that Kiran had arrived at Prerna’s residence with only a bag that did not contain any inflammable substance. An officer said, “There is a strong suspicion that the petrol was arranged in advance by the accused. This points towards premeditation.”

Further inquiry revealed that the inflammable liquid had been purchased by the accused herself. The couple had reportedly been going through a rough patch, with frequent arguments and claims that Kiran had been ignoring her.

Police stated that the evidence indicates Prerna had a motive to harm her boyfriend, and that the sequence of events suggests she murdered him. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered at the Bydarahalli Police Station.

[VS]

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