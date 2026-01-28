Agra Horror: Man Murders Lover Who was also his HR Colleague, Dismembers Body, Dumps Remains in Yamuna

Sharma’s tragic fate was unravelled when her family filed a missing complaint after she failed to return home from work on January 23, 2026. According to local police, the victim’s body was discovered on Jawahar Bridge in the Etmadullah police station area.

The dismembered body, with the victim’s head still missing, was found inside a suspicious gunny bag. Police stated that the accused, identified as 30-year-old Vinay Singh, has been apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing to trace the missing head of the victim.

Police connected the dots to Vinay after examining CCTV footage that showed the victim’s colleague carrying the gunny bag that was later recovered with the woman’s body. The couple had been in a relationship for more than a year, after which the accused grew suspicious of the victim’s alleged infidelity.

As cited by The Times of India, Trans Yamuna Police Station SHO Dharmendra Kumar said the couple had been going through a rough patch. He said, “frequent arguments followed, eventually culminating in the murder.

Minky had left home around 2pm on January 23 telling her family that she was going to the office.” He further added that after her phone was found switched off, her family began searching for her and eventually filed a missing complaint at the Trans Yamuna Police Station.

DCP Syed Ali Abbas stated that the accused was captured on CCTV cameras installed on MG Road and the highway while riding the victim’s scooter. After his arrest, the accused confessed to the murder of Minky Sharma, a resident of Tedhi Bagiya, Agra. He explained that he had asked the victim to come to the office on January 23, 2026, and after a verbal disagreement broke out between the couple, he attacked her with a knife.

An officer said, “He then dismembered her body, packed it in a plastic bag, and sealed it with parcel tape. The head was kept in a backpack.”

He later attempted to dispose of the remaining evidence, including the severed head, her clothes, and mobile phone, near a drain, and left her vehicle at a secluded location to avoid suspicion. Minky Sharma’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

Following the accused’s confession to the murder, he has been charged under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A case has been registered against Vinay Singh under Section 103(1) (murder) and Section 238, which deals with causing the disappearance of evidence of an offence.

