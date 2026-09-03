“It’s the Government’s Responsibility”: Netizens Raise Concerns Over Karnataka School Ceiling Collapse, Flags Old and Broken Infrastructure

Key Points:
A portion of the RCC ceiling at a government school in Mughalolli Tanda, Bagalkot, collapsed injuring several students
The injured children were taken to Bagalkot District Hospital, where doctors said they sustained minor injuries
Parents raised concerns over the school's ageing and damaged infrastructure
ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2026, a ceiling slab in a classroom at a government school in Bagalkot district of Karnataka collapsed leaving several students injured. The section of the ceiling fell inside the classroom while classes were underway, resulting in injuries to 6–8 students. The government school is located in Mughalolli Tanda in Bagalkot taluk. The injured students were taken to the hospital, and their condition is reported to be safe.
The video of the collapsed ceiling has gone viral on social media, showing the injured students and the condition of the classroom after the incident. Netizens who saw the video expressed concerns over the state of school infrastructure, student safety and institutional accountability.
The students were seated at their desks and attending regular lessons when a portion of the reinforced cement concrete (RCC) ceiling suddenly detached and crashed down on them. Students and teachers were present in the classroom at the time, triggering panic and injuring students who sat beneath the ceiling. The injured students were taken to Bagalkot District Hospital for medical attention.
Doctors later said that the students had sustained minor injuries and that no one was in danger. According to The New Indian Express, parents of the children who were inside the classroom criticized the school authorities for allegedly informing them about the incident late and failing to take the children to the hospital immediately. They complained that the school's furniture and building were old and damaged, and needed to be replaced. They also demanded proper repairs and adequate safety measures.
TNIE reported that Deputy Director of School Education, Sheetaramu, visited the district hospital to check on the condition of the injured children. He informed the reporters that he had alerted education department officials and asked them to visit the school. “I will visit the school and collect details about the incident. There were clear instructions that children must be taught only in safe premises. Action will be taken against those who allowed classes to be conducted in a dilapidated room,” he said.
A similar incident was reported from a Delhi school on the same day, where a ceiling fan collapsed inside a classroom occupied by Class 8 students, injuring two children. This too was a government school in Sagarpur, southwest Delhi. While one student was discharged, a 12-year-old girl suffered a cut on her head and required stitches.
After the Bagalkot school video went viral, people on social media expressed their concerns and anger over the condition of government schools and their infrastructure. Several users argued that children who cannot afford private schools should at least be provided with safe and functional government schools.
One user wrote, “Entire team of village panchayat; PWD; Tehsildar; CEO should be dismissed and warn the DC!” Another wrote, “Another school roof ceiling collapse in Karnataka, this time in Bagalkot. 4 students injured. Reality of our Govt. Schools.”
Highlighting similar concerns elsewhere, another user wrote, “Similar condition in govt schools here in Himachal. They have allocated 6 lakh rupees for fixings but instead of fixing it from roots they are just doing plaster for cover up.”
Another social media user wrote, “School roof collapses in Karnataka. The cockroaches are silent because their outrage only wakes up in BJP-ruled states.”
Several users also blamed the Congress government for the incident. However, one user urged people to look beyond political blame, writing, “The responsibility for dilapidated school buildings doesn't lie with any single party; rather, it's the government's responsibility to ensure the safety of children. Beyond politics, every school should be inspected and repaired in a timely manner to prevent such incidents from happening again.”
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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