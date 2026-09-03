“It’s the Government’s Responsibility”: Netizens Raise Concerns Over Karnataka School Ceiling Collapse, Flags Old and Broken Infrastructure

Doctors later said that the students had sustained minor injuries and that no one was in danger. According to The New Indian Express, parents of the children who were inside the classroom criticized the school authorities for allegedly informing them about the incident late and failing to take the children to the hospital immediately. They complained that the school's furniture and building were old and damaged, and needed to be replaced. They also demanded proper repairs and adequate safety measures.

TNIE reported that Deputy Director of School Education, Sheetaramu, visited the district hospital to check on the condition of the injured children. He informed the reporters that he had alerted education department officials and asked them to visit the school. “I will visit the school and collect details about the incident. There were clear instructions that children must be taught only in safe premises. Action will be taken against those who allowed classes to be conducted in a dilapidated room,” he said.

A similar incident was reported from a Delhi school on the same day, where a ceiling fan collapsed inside a classroom occupied by Class 8 students, injuring two children. This too was a government school in Sagarpur, southwest Delhi. While one student was discharged, a 12-year-old girl suffered a cut on her head and required stitches.