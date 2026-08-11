Rajasthan High Court Central Dome ‘May Fall at Any Moment,’ IIT Bombay Flags Structural Safety Concerns

Rajasthan High Court Central Dome: IIT Bombay Gives Structural Safety Recommendations

After the IIT Jodhpur assessment, IIT Bombay also conducted a structural audit of the Court and raised further concerns over the poor condition of the building, particularly the central dome. As per the assessment, the main factors behind the fast deterioration of the building are corrosion, carbonation, and chloride contamination. As per their report, around 40% of the inspected areas had concrete surfaces where cracks, flakes or chips had developed.

Following this, IIT Bombay recommended that immediate intervention by engineers was needed and advised that the circular open portion of the dome should be blocked off to people. They also recommended restricting cleaning in the affected areas and immediately addressing the leakage problems. Since then, the dome area in the Court has been cordoned off and movement beneath the affected portion has been restricted as a precautionary measure.

The Court has also asked the authorities to carry out round-the-clock structural monitoring of the central dome area and other areas with critical conditions. It also ordered that the preparation and circulation of safety and evacuation protocols should be carried out, and a dedicated control room should also be established within the Court premises for continuous monitoring and immediate response if something happens. As an interim measure, the Court has also ordered restrictions on entry into affected areas wherever necessary.

The Court has further asked the Rajasthan government and other concerned agencies to provide a detailed affidavit to the Court explaining the structural condition of the building. They have been asked to mention the findings of safety audits, the load-bearing capacity, the repair status, and the reasons behind the continuing deterioration. The Court has asked the authorities to submit a time-bound plan for the permanent strengthening, reconstruction or replacement of the central dome.

The Court also warned against incomplete and delayed responses, saying that it is a serious issue and hence should be handled with seriousness, and also asked the government not to downplay the matter. They also said that if any delays are made in the matter, this could invite personal accountability and other appropriate orders. The Court has asked many senior officials to be personally present in the Court. The next hearing in the case will take place on August 24, 2026.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)