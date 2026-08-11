Rajasthan High Court Central Dome ‘May Fall at Any Moment,’ IIT Bombay Flags Structural Safety Concerns

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THE RAJASTHAN HIGH COURT has taken suo motu cognizance in the case of serious structural safety issues in the High Court building in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The main problem in the building is with the approximately 21-metre-high central dome. The case is being heard by a Division Bench comprising Justice Dr. Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Praveer Bhatnagar. The bench has directed that the matter be registered as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).
The issue came to light after an expert assessment by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, which indicated that the central dome is having structural issues and could be at risk of collapsing. The Court noted that the condition of the central dome could pose a serious threat to judges, advocates, court staff, and other people visiting or working within the High Court premises.
“...According to the expert opinion of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, is in a state of imminent collapse and may fall at any moment, thereby exposing the precious lives of all the stakeholders within the premises to grave and irreversible danger and damage," noted the Court, as quoted by Bar and Bench.
Upon learning about this issue, the Court expressed “deep anguish and stern disapproval” over the condition of the central dome and observed that its failure was “no longer a remote contingency but an imminent and ever-present threat.” “The consequences of such a catastrophe would be catastrophic, involving potential loss of precious human lives and irreparable damage to the dignity and functioning of this constitutional Court," the order noted.
The Court’s concerns come just years after the foundation stone of the building was laid on April 20, 2007, and the building was formally inaugurated in December 2019. At the time of the inauguration, many senior officials were present, including the then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who inaugurated the building, the then Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, the then Union Law Minister, and the then Chief Minister.
Despite the building not being that old, several structural defects and incidents of falling roofs, ceilings, plaster, etc. were observed over time since 2023. These incidents, involving falling roofs and other parts, were reported from different courtrooms, judges’ chambers, and other sections of the premises. A portion of the central dome also collapsed in April 2023. Further incidents involving roof sections, plaster, and false ceilings were reported in 2025.
The Court also took note of the problems of persistent water seepage, defective sanitary and drainage systems, poor-quality sanitary pipes and fittings, visible cracks in structural and non-structural elements, and inadequate fire-safety arrangements. According to the Court, these repeated problems indicated continuing structural and maintenance failures in the building.
The Court highlighted that the information came from an expert committee from IIT Jodhpur, which inspected portions of the building in 2023 and found several issues with the building. The committee had recommended a comprehensive third-party structural audit of the building. A subsequent structural audit also raised concerns regarding the concrete quality and other technical issues.
The Rajasthan State Road Development and Construction Corporation (RSRDC) had prepared an estimate for the structural repairs based on the available technical reports. The estimated cost of the required repair and retrofitting work was around ₹57.65 crore. The proposed work included repairs in the building to address the seepage problem, the poor condition of the walls, and other technical problems in the building.
After the IIT Jodhpur assessment, IIT Bombay also conducted a structural audit of the Court and raised further concerns over the poor condition of the building, particularly the central dome. As per the assessment, the main factors behind the fast deterioration of the building are corrosion, carbonation, and chloride contamination. As per their report, around 40% of the inspected areas had concrete surfaces where cracks, flakes or chips had developed.
Following this, IIT Bombay recommended that immediate intervention by engineers was needed and advised that the circular open portion of the dome should be blocked off to people. They also recommended restricting cleaning in the affected areas and immediately addressing the leakage problems. Since then, the dome area in the Court has been cordoned off and movement beneath the affected portion has been restricted as a precautionary measure.
The Court has also asked the authorities to carry out round-the-clock structural monitoring of the central dome area and other areas with critical conditions. It also ordered that the preparation and circulation of safety and evacuation protocols should be carried out, and a dedicated control room should also be established within the Court premises for continuous monitoring and immediate response if something happens. As an interim measure, the Court has also ordered restrictions on entry into affected areas wherever necessary.
The Court has further asked the Rajasthan government and other concerned agencies to provide a detailed affidavit to the Court explaining the structural condition of the building. They have been asked to mention the findings of safety audits, the load-bearing capacity, the repair status, and the reasons behind the continuing deterioration. The Court has asked the authorities to submit a time-bound plan for the permanent strengthening, reconstruction or replacement of the central dome.
The Court also warned against incomplete and delayed responses, saying that it is a serious issue and hence should be handled with seriousness, and also asked the government not to downplay the matter. They also said that if any delays are made in the matter, this could invite personal accountability and other appropriate orders. The Court has asked many senior officials to be personally present in the Court. The next hearing in the case will take place on August 24, 2026.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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