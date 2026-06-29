Sarla Bhat Rape and Murder Case: SIA Files 737-Page Chargesheet 35 Years Later the Death of Kashmiri Nurse, Names JKLF Chief Yasin Malik as Main Accused

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR State Investigation Agency (SIA) on June 29, 2026, filed a 737-page chargesheet in the nearly 35-year-old abduction, rape, torture, and murder case of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat. The chargesheet was filed before a special court in Srinagar and names jailed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik as the alleged mastermind behind the incident. The JKLF is a separatist organisation that has been designated as an unlawful association and a terrorist organisation in India.

The other names in the chargesheet include Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Sofi alias Idrees, and Ghulam Mohammad Taploo, accusing them of conspiring to abduct and murder Sarla Bhat in April 1990. All of these individuals have been named for their alleged role in the conspiracy, marking a major development in the case.

Among them, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Sofi alias Idrees, and Ghulam Mohammad Taploo have since died. The main accused, Yasin Malik, is currently lodged in judicial custody in connection with another case. Legal proceedings have also been initiated against absconding accused Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo, who is believed to have fled to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).