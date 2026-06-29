Sarla Bhat Rape and Murder Case: SIA Files 737-Page Chargesheet 35 Years Later the Death of Kashmiri Nurse, Names JKLF Chief Yasin Malik as Main Accused

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a 737-page chargesheet in a special court over the 1990 abduction, rape, torture and murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat.
The SIA alleges that the killing was part of a larger JKLF conspiracy during the early years of militancy in Kashmir, orchestrated by JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik and four other accused.
The chargesheet is based on witness testimonies, forensic and ballistic evidence, medical records, documentary evidence and extensive field investigations conducted after the case was reopened in 2024.
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR State Investigation Agency (SIA) on June 29, 2026, filed a 737-page chargesheet in the nearly 35-year-old abduction, rape, torture, and murder case of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat. The chargesheet was filed before a special court in Srinagar and names jailed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik as the alleged mastermind behind the incident. The JKLF is a separatist organisation that has been designated as an unlawful association and a terrorist organisation in India.
The other names in the chargesheet include Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Sofi alias Idrees, and Ghulam Mohammad Taploo, accusing them of conspiring to abduct and murder Sarla Bhat in April 1990. All of these individuals have been named for their alleged role in the conspiracy, marking a major development in the case.
Among them, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Sofi alias Idrees, and Ghulam Mohammad Taploo have since died. The main accused, Yasin Malik, is currently lodged in judicial custody in connection with another case. Legal proceedings have also been initiated against absconding accused Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo, who is believed to have fled to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
Sarla Bhat was a nurse who worked at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar. On April 18, 1990, she was abducted from the vicinity of the hospital during the early phase of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the investigation, she was subjected to brutal torture, physical assault, and rape after her abduction before being shot dead with an automatic rifle in Omer Colony, Malbagh, Srinagar. Her body was recovered the following day.
The murder became one of the most horrific terror crimes committed during the violence that engulfed the Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s. She was among the last Kashmiri Pandit women who continued serving at her post during the early days of the Kashmir insurgency. The crime also became a symbol of the targeted violence and ethnic cleansing that led to the mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.
The case remained unresolved for decades due to widespread militancy, fear and intimidation, which prevented witnesses from coming forward to testify. The atmosphere of terror discouraged people from speaking out, severely hampering the investigation. Silence was enforced through threats and violence, making it nearly impossible for investigators to move the case forward.
On March 18, 2024, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir transferred the investigation to the State Investigation Agency (SIA), giving the case a fresh start. The agency reconstructed the sequence of events by collecting protected witness statements, testimonies from independent eyewitnesses, forensic reports, ballistic analysis, medical evidence, documentary records, electronic evidence and findings from extensive field investigations.
All of this evidence was compiled into the 737-page chargesheet, which the SIA describes as one of the most comprehensive investigations conducted into a legacy terror case in Jammu and Kashmir. A senior J&K Police officer told NDTV, "The SIA investigation conclusively establishes that Ms. Sarla Bhat was abducted, tortured and killed on April 18, 1990, by JKLF terrorists pursuant to a criminal conspiracy executed under the command structure of the organisation."
The officer further said that the evidence collected establishes that the murder of Sarla Bhat was not an isolated crime but part of a larger terrorist conspiracy allegedly orchestrated under the command and control of the JKLF to terrorise the people of Kashmir.
According to India Today, the chargesheet invokes Sections 364, 341, 302 read with 34, 201 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 3(2), 3(3), 4 and 6 of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), 1987, and Sections 7 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959.
The filing of the chargesheet nearly 35 years after the crime has been described as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice. While the judicial process is still underway, the reopening of the case has renewed hopes for accountability. The special court in Srinagar will now examine the chargesheet and determine the next course of legal proceedings against the surviving accused, including Mohammad Yasin Malik and absconding accused Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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