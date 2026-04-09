Kerala Assembly Election 2026: UDF Poll Agent Booked for Wearing Camera-Equipped Glasses at Kasaragod Booth

B.M. Jamal, chief election agent of UDF candidate K. Neelakandan, was booked and briefly detained for wearing camera-equipped smart glasses
LDF workers objected to the device, citing a threat to voting secrecy; officials intervened, seized the glasses, and booked him under Section 170.
Jamal claimed the glasses were his regular eyewear and denied wrongdoing
On Thursday, April 9, 2026, Kasaragod police booked and briefly detained a chief election agent of a UDF candidate for wearing smart glasses equipped with a camera inside a polling booth.
The individual, identified as B.M. Jamal (59), a lawyer and chief election agent of UDF candidate K. Neelakandan in the Uduma constituency, was apprehended at Booth No. 165 of Bekal Islamia ALP School.
According to police, Jamal was booked under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, which allows arrest without warrant to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence. The First Information Report stated that he allegedly attempted to create a disturbance at the polling station.
The incident came to light after LDF workers present at the booth noticed that Jamal was wearing glasses fitted with a camera. They raised objections, alleging that the device could compromise the secrecy and integrity of the voting process.
Following the protest, election officials and police intervened. The presiding officer ordered the removal of the glasses, and the device was seized by authorities.
Speaking after the incident, Jamal maintained that the glasses were his regular eyewear and said he was unaware of any violation. He stated that the device was a pair of Meta smart glasses with Bluetooth and camera features, which he uses routinely.
“They asked me to remove it, and I did. I am now visiting other booths as part of my duty,” he said while speaking to Onmanorama. Further checks have been initiated by the police team as the incident was a violation of election rules.
The situation at the booth briefly turned tense but was brought under control after police intervention. Meanwhile, voter turnout across Kerala remained steady. As of 3 p.m., Chittur recorded the highest turnout at 67.6%, while Kaduthuruthy recorded the lowest at 57.4%. With this, polling is currently underway, and the results are scheduled for May 4, 2026.
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