Kerala Assembly Election 2026: UDF Poll Agent Booked for Wearing Camera-Equipped Glasses at Kasaragod Booth

According to police, Jamal was booked under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, which allows arrest without warrant to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence. The First Information Report stated that he allegedly attempted to create a disturbance at the polling station.

The incident came to light after LDF workers present at the booth noticed that Jamal was wearing glasses fitted with a camera. They raised objections, alleging that the device could compromise the secrecy and integrity of the voting process.

Following the protest, election officials and police intervened. The presiding officer ordered the removal of the glasses, and the device was seized by authorities.