Exit polls predict exit for CM Vijayan and Left in Kerala

As per detailed projections, CNN–News18 gives the UDF 70–80 seats, the LDF 58–68, and the NDA 0–4, while PMARQ projects the UDF with 71–79, the LDF 62–69, and the NDA 1–4. Matrize gives the UDF 70–75 seats, the LDF 60–65, and the NDA 3–5, and the People’s Pulse goes with the UDF 75–85, the LDF 55–65, and the NDA 0–3.