Visuals show Congress Kerala MP Shafi Parambil assaulted by police during Perambra clash

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 11: Fresh visuals aired on Saturday morning show Congress MP Shafi Parambil being beaten by Kerala Police during Friday night’s clashes in Perambra, where he was reportedly trying to pacify agitated UDF supporters.

Parambil sustained injuries that required a three-hour surgery, according to Congress leaders.

Police had earlier dismissed claims by Congress and UDF leaders, asserting that no baton charge was conducted against Parambil. Left leaders, meanwhile, described the MP’s injuries as part of a “publicity stunt” and alleged the blood on his face was staged.

However, the television footage clearly shows Parambil being targeted and struck by police.

The incident triggered widespread outrage. On Saturday, UDF and Congress workers staged protests across Kerala. In Kochi, Youth Congress members staged a demonstration by pouring black oil on their shirts as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan passed through the main road.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, a close colleague of Parambil, described the episode as “three hours of mayhem unleashed by the CPI-M and police.”

He warned police officials against acting under political influence, stating, “What the police did was a breach of privilege. Parambil was injured and required three hours of surgery.”

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Mullapally Ramachandran, who visited Parambil at the hospital, said the state government was attempting to divert attention from the controversial Sabarimala gold plating issue.