Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Tightens as SIT 'Prepares' for More Arrests

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18: The probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case is gathering momentum, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is reportedly gearing up for more detentions in the coming days.

With the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, already in custody and nine others named in the First Information Report, political and legal tremors are being felt across the state.

The SIT has filed two separate FIRs naming ten accused.

While Potti, listed as accused No. 1, remains under interrogation, the remaining accused are reportedly facing mounting anxiety over possible arrests.

Sources indicate that investigators are preparing for the next phase of action, making further detentions likely in the coming days, and it could put the Pinarayi Vijayan government in a spot of bother.

This legal escalation is playing out against an increasingly volatile political backdrop.

Both the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have intensified their demand for the resignation of Devaswom Minister and CPI(M) leader V. N. Vasavan, along with board members of the Travancore Devaswom Board.