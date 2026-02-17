“Weaking of My Confidence in the Invulnerability in The Secularism Of India”, Remarked Amartya Sen While Speaking At an International Conference: Vision 2031 Kerala, While Also Highlighting Kerala’s Importance In Strengthening India’s Secularism

Kerala As A Beacon For Strengthening Secularism In India

Amartya Sen acknowledged that Kerala made remarkable and significant contributions in the field of human development and education. He stressed that Kerala should serve as a beacon for strengthening secularism in India. “The future of secularism will depend on whether we can resist the well-organised thrusting of smallness on this country,” he said.

Pointing out Kerala's history, Sen remarked that it featured in international comparisons as early as the 14th century, when the great traveller Ibn Battuta visited a country called Walata, located between present day Ghana and Mali. Sen said that Battuta was astonished to find that women’s independence, their social rights, role and status were greatly valued. Battuta acknowledged that he only found similar women’s rights, including matrilineal inheritance, in only one other country during his extensive travels. Sen said that Battuta described that place as Kerala in India.

While Kerala is poised to celebrate its 75th anniversary of state formation in 2031, Sen also talked about its inception in 1956, when he was in Kolkata during those times. He mentioned that as the left wing and communism was getting prominence in the state, many critics questioned if Kerala could further develop, given its economic weakness.

Today, Kerala is one of the richest states in India, not only in terms of income, but also in removal of absolute poverty, increased life expectancy, low fatality rates, access to basic and advanced education and state of the art healthcare facilities. Looking back at the critics' observations during those times, Sen said: "I am ready to offer free cups of coffee to all those sceptics. That optimistic expectation needed no reservation regarding human development. Things have been as good as I hoped.”

