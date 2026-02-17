“Weaking of My Confidence in the Invulnerability in The Secularism Of India”, Remarked Amartya Sen While Speaking At an International Conference: Vision 2031 Kerala, While Also Highlighting Kerala’s Importance In Strengthening India’s Secularism

Key Points:
Amartya Sen acknowledged a weakening of his confidence in the invulnerability in the secularism of India, while admitting the dwindling of secularism in other parts of India. He stressed that Kerala should serve as a beacon for strengthening secularism in India.
Pointing out Kerala's history, Sen said that Ibn Battuta acknowledged that he found equal women’s rights, including matrilineal inheritance, women’s roles in social structure and development in Kerala dusring his extensive travels in the 14th century.
Referring to the celebrated Kerala School of mathematics and astronomy, Sen noted that scholars from the region made path-breaking contributions centuries before similar ideas emerged in Europe.
Amartya Sen, an eminent economist, philosopher, Bharat Ratna and a Nobel laureate, shared his views on the current state of secularism in India at an International Conference on Development and Democracy, on February 15, 2026. He said: “I ask myself whether I have been able to hold on to the ideals I have strongly held as a young man. I fear, not all of them…. I must acknowledge a weakening of my confidence in the invulnerability in the secularism of India.”
Drawing out Kerala’s contribution to the spectacular democracy of India while highlighting India’s ancient wisdom and richness, Sen admitted the dwindling of secularism in other parts of India, while admitting that it remains strong in Kerala.
Amartya Sen spoke at Vision 2031: An International Conference on Development and Democracy, organised by the Kerala State Planning Board. The seminar featured the theme of “Reflections and Perspectives on Kerala’s current and future development”. It was held as a three day seminar at Thrivanthapuram, Kerala, from February 15, 2026, to February 17, 2026. Amartya Sen couldn’t attend the event in person, instead he addressed the seminar through video conference.
The event, focusing on formulating and discussing new policies for Kerala’s future, featured major speakers such as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, historian Romila Thapar, World Food Prize winner Shakuntala Thilsted, economist Prabhat Patnaik, and political leader Mani Shankar Aiyar among others.
Amartya Sen acknowledged that Kerala made remarkable and significant contributions in the field of human development and education. He stressed that Kerala should serve as a beacon for strengthening secularism in India. “The future of secularism will depend on whether we can resist the well-organised thrusting of smallness on this country,” he said.
Pointing out Kerala's history, Sen remarked that it featured in international comparisons as early as the 14th century, when the great traveller Ibn Battuta visited a country called Walata, located between present day Ghana and Mali. Sen said that Battuta was astonished to find that women’s independence, their social rights, role and status were greatly valued. Battuta acknowledged that he only found similar women’s rights, including matrilineal inheritance, in only one other country during his extensive travels. Sen said that Battuta described that place as Kerala in India.
While Kerala is poised to celebrate its 75th anniversary of state formation in 2031, Sen also talked about its inception in 1956, when he was in Kolkata during those times. He mentioned that as the left wing and communism was getting prominence in the state, many critics questioned if Kerala could further develop, given its economic weakness.
Today, Kerala is one of the richest states in India, not only in terms of income, but also in removal of absolute poverty, increased life expectancy, low fatality rates, access to basic and advanced education and state of the art healthcare facilities. Looking back at the critics' observations during those times, Sen said: "I am ready to offer free cups of coffee to all those sceptics. That optimistic expectation needed no reservation regarding human development. Things have been as good as I hoped.”
Amartya Sen also mentioned the contribution of Kerala to education and intellectual achievements in ancient India and the world. He said that ancient knowledge and intellectual inquiry were never confined to a single region, and that Kerala played a distinguished role in enriching India’s civilisational heritage. Referring to the celebrated Kerala School of mathematics and astronomy, Sen noted that scholars from the region made path-breaking contributions centuries before similar ideas emerged in Europe.
Concluding his address, Sen reiterated that safeguarding secularism and democratic values requires drawing inspiration from such traditions of openness and learning. Kerala’s historical engagement with global knowledge systems and its contemporary human development model, he said, offer hope that India can continue to uphold the ideals of justice, equality and reason that have shaped its past and must guide its future.
