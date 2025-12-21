How did the Indian Rishis gain knowledge?

I kept wondering about this question for long.

In Vedic tradition, human beings are not the ‘crown of the creation’ as they are claimed to be in the Abrahamic religions. There are a number of other conscious, intelligent beings apart from humans. The Saptarishis (seven sages) for example are in my view not humans as we are.

My feeling is that a lot of the Vedic knowledge was GIVEN. I am convinced that it is not possible for humans to come to the conclusions of Surya Siddhanta for example. Mapping of the sky is not possible merely by observation.

Even the Upanishadic realisation that this ‘reality’ is Maya, a temporary appearance on the eternal truth (Brahman), and then clearly analysing the nature of Maya, including the five elements, is not easy to discover for humans who were supposedly primitive thousands of years ago.

The usual explanation is: the Rishis saw the knowledge in deep meditation, and it is assumed that the Rishis were normal humans. In deep meditation one may experience an oceanic oneness with all, but it’s unlikely to get inputs about certain constellations in the sky. At least for us normal humans in Kali Yuga.

Let’s take the great mathematician Ramanujan Srinivasan. He says, Devi Namagiri gave him the mathematical formulas in dream. Should we not consider the Devi as real? At least as real as we take ourselves to be real? Though she is not visible to our human set of senses?

Patanjali, who gave us the Yoga Sutras about ashtanga Yoga, was supposedly a Naga, and not human.

Hindus have a lot of information about different beings for example in the Puranas, yet many Hindus seem almost embarrassed about the Puranas and claim, they contain unrealistic stories to make simple folk understand higher truth. It almost seems, as if westerners nowadays take invisible spiritual forces – positive and negative ones – more seriously and for more real than Hindus do.

Why?