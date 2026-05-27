Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 Declared: Steps To Check Result Online, Get Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Out: The Kerala Plus Two Board Examination Result 2026 has been announced on the official portal of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala in a press conference. Those students who have appeared for the Kerala Plus Two Exams can now download their scorecards and check their result status by visiting the official portal and by entering their login credentials.

As the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 declared, almost 60 students achieved an excellent score of 1200 out of 1200 marks which is an achievement. In the 1200, 50 were girls, showing a strong female authority among top students who performed extremely well in the Kerala Class 12 board results. Get direct link to download scorecards.

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DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Girls Outshined Boys

The Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 shows strong academic performance by the students in the board examination, with over 30,000 students securing full marks that is A+ across all subjects. Girls once again outperformed boys with a significantly higher pass percentage. Students can check and download their DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 from the official websites, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Out: Steps to check online

Step 1. Students must visit the official website: keralaresults.nic.in to download their plus 2 scorecards.

Step 2. There will be a link for the "DHSE Plus Two Result 2026" available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you have to enter your application number or roll number along with your date of birth.

Step 4. Submit your login credentials and your DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the result carefully. Download it and take a printout for future reference or further process.

Note: Students are advised to keep visiting the official website to stay updated with the latest announcements.

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DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: District-Wise Pass Percentage

Highest pass percentage district: Idukki (84.64%)

Lowest pass percentage district: Kasaragod (71.72%)

Total Number of Students Appeared:

In the Kerala Plus Two Examination 2026, more than 4.25 lakh students from nearly 2,005 schools and educational institutes across Kerala, Lakshadweep and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries appeared. Girls have once again outshined boys in the board examination by scoring higher passing percentage.

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