India’s Longest-Running Fugitive Sukumara Kurup: How a Man Who Vanished into Thin Air in 1984 Returned to Make Headlines

THE NAME OF KERALAM’S most popular fugitive, Sukumara Kurup, is widely recognised in the state and across the country due to his long list of crimes. Some say Kurup is India’s longest-wanted fugitive, having disappeared into thin air in 1984. Over the years, his name has been mentioned in several contexts, from being one of India’s most notorious criminals to a fugitive who later became a ‘modern myth’ in the 21st century.

There have been multiple movies and characters created based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, made through different lenses and perspectives. His story is nothing new to Malayalis. Kurup is often portrayed in popular culture as a man who can only be found if he wants to be found. Something similar happened recently when a leading Malayalam news channel, News 24 reported that fugitive Sukumara Kurup is allegedly in Brunei, a tiny country in Asia.

The news channels erupted in chaos, with many claiming that this is the first lead linked to Sukumara Kurup in years. But are the claims true?



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Where is Sukumara Kurup now?

The manhunt for Kurup has been going on for decades. A glimmer of hope emerged when a retired police officer, who was once stationed at the same police station where the FIR against Kurup was filed in 1984, claimed that Kurup is either hiding in Brunei or is dead. Ali Akbar investigated the case in 2017.

Akbar who is now retired, alleged that Kurup is living as an Indian-origin Malaysian citizen and further claimed that, “There is a hotel that he frequently visits, mostly in the evening hours. The information that I collected can be easily verified using modern technology.”

Malayalam channel News 24 took it upon itself to share a photograph of a man whom it claimed was Sukumara Kurup, living an affluent life and currently in his 80s. Here comes the twist: the photo disseminated by News 24 was actually of Damodara Menon, not Sukumara Kurup, as confirmed by Menon’s family.



Who is India’s Longest-Running Fugitive Sukumara Kurup?

Before he became Sukumara Kurup, he was Gopalakrishna Kurup, born in Cherianadu village, Keralam. He is widely known for his alleged involvement in the 1984 murder of K. J. Chacko in an attempt to claim an insurance amount that he had taken from his company, where he worked in Abu Dhabi.

As per reports, Kurup kidnapped a man named Chacko, who bore some resemblance to him. He allegedly strangled him to death and, after tampering with his face, placed him in a car before setting the vehicle ablaze. After a series of investigations, the police unravelled the truth: it was Chacko who had died, not Kurup. A lookout was launched for the mastermind behind Chacko’s murder, and later, a sessions court convicted Kurup and his accomplices, which included his brother-in-law, Bhaskara Pillai, and the driver, Ponnappan.



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Ramesh Chennithala on Sukumara Kurup Case