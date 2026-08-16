Archana Sharma: The Untold Story of India's "Lady Don," the Underworld's Most Wanted Kidnapping Queen

Being the wealthy entrepreneur he was, Miglani owned several high-value properties in Mumbai, one of them being a luxurious flat in Borivali. Upon learning that her husband already had a wife prior to marrying her, an enraged Archana fled back to Mumbai, and transferred the power of attorney of Miglani’s Borivali flat to herself. A deep crack developed in the couple’s marriage, Miglani snatched Archana’s passport, burned it, and left Archana, leaving her all alone.

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But Archana was steadfast, and if nothing else, ambitious. With the help of a close friend, Surjeet Singh Bala, she obtained a reference visa and moved back to Dubai in late 1995. Working at a club in Dubai, Archana came in contact with notorious Indian gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s former aide Babloo Srivastava, his henchman, Irfan Goga, and another gangster named Fazal-Ul-Rahman.

Babloo was formally associated with Dawood’s gang D-company, but eventually the gang split into two sects — one led by Dawood Ibrahim and the other by Babloo. Formally associated with Dawood, Irfan Gogo switched sides and joined the faction led by Babloo.

Meeting these dark figures of the underworld, Archana's life took a drastic turn, and thus began her life as a gangster marked by crime, kidnapping, and extortion.

How Archana Sharma Got Involved With the Underworld

Even though he was one of Babloo’s underlings, Irfan Goga was a feared and powerful figure in Dubai. A young Archana came into Goga’s notice, who seemed impressed by the woman’s appearance and speaking style. Goga asked Archana to join his crime gang, she eventually caved in and became a gangster. Afterwards, she began working as a receptionist at the Faluda Hotel in Dubai. During this period, Irfan tasked her with kidnapping prominent Indore businessman Jagdish Motiramwani. She carried out the operation so effectively that she soon earned the moniker “Kidnapping Queen.”

In 1997, Babloo was arrested in Singapore and extradited to India. Irfan then took over the gang alongside Archana. Under Irfan Goga’s direction, Archana carried out a series of kidnappings across India. During this period, Irfan entrusted Archana with the kidnapping of prominent builder L.D. Vyas.

Archana picked September 27, 1997, as the day for the abduction of L.D. Vyas. She first gained Vyas’s trust and tricked him into a flat. Straight after, Goga reached out to Archana and informed her that their “eldest brother” — Babloo Srivastava — would reach out to her and she should link him up with Vyas. It was the first time that Archana Sharma had met Babloo. Slowly, she began to understand that Irfan Goga was just a lower-level henchman and Babloo was the actual leader of the gang. These discussions went on and eventually Babloo directly spoke to Archana. Led by him, Archana was found to have played a key role in the kidnapping of several prominent industrialists such as Gautam Adani, Satish Shetty, Sagar Lakhtak, and Ramakant Dubey.