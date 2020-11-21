Key To ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is Focusing Automobile Aftermarket

Focus on automobile aftermarket is the key to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, a senior official said.

According to H.J.S Pasricha, Head CMD and Scientist F, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), “Indian OEMs as well as their component manufactures have delivered to a large extent towards the twin objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated

“Now, the automotive aftermarket needs to be one of the key areas of focus. A well-graded plan aimed towards curbing counterfeits and substandard products through proper certification and enforcement could very well be the way towards vibrant aftermarket.”

Pasricha spoke at a webinar organized by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The webinar as per a SIAM statement aimed to address contemporary aspects related to the aftermarket parts business. It touched upon aftermarket tenets such as quintessential quality, curbing counterfeit, vocal for local, simplifying supply-chain, amplifying access, and evaluating e-commerce.

“Aftermarket business is challenging with multiple players right from OEMs at one extreme to counterfeiters at the other end,” said Prashant K. Banerjee, Executive Director, SIAM.

ALSO READ: About Cultivating Entrepreneurship By Ankita Bansal

“We look forward to having an active collaboration with government, BIS (Implementing Agency), ACMA, AIAWA, e-commerce entrants, aggregators, etc. to create a quality conscious market. At the same time, we need to ensure affordable mobility experience to masses.” (IANS)