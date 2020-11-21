Sunday, November 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Key To 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is Focusing Automobile Aftermarket
IndiaLead StoryOpinion

Key To ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is Focusing Automobile Aftermarket

Pasricha says the automobile market will contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat vision

0
Automobile
The webinar as per a SIAM statement aimed to address contemporary aspects related to the aftermarket parts business. Pixabay

Focus on automobile aftermarket is the key to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, a senior official said.

According to H.J.S Pasricha, Head CMD and Scientist F, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), “Indian OEMs as well as their component manufactures have delivered to a large extent towards the twin objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated

“Now, the automotive aftermarket needs to be one of the key areas of focus. A well-graded plan aimed towards curbing counterfeits and substandard products through proper certification and enforcement could very well be the way towards vibrant aftermarket.”

Pasricha spoke at a webinar organized by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Automobile
Automotive aftermarket needs to be one of the key areas of focus. Pixabay

The webinar as per a SIAM statement aimed to address contemporary aspects related to the aftermarket parts business. It touched upon aftermarket tenets such as quintessential quality, curbing counterfeit, vocal for local, simplifying supply-chain, amplifying access, and evaluating e-commerce.

“Aftermarket business is challenging with multiple players right from OEMs at one extreme to counterfeiters at the other end,” said Prashant K. Banerjee, Executive Director, SIAM.

ALSO READ: About Cultivating Entrepreneurship By Ankita Bansal

“We look forward to having an active collaboration with government, BIS (Implementing Agency), ACMA, AIAWA, e-commerce entrants, aggregators, etc. to create a quality conscious market. At the same time, we need to ensure affordable mobility experience to masses.” (IANS)

Previous articleInstagram Adds New Branded Content Tags
Next articleAge is Not A Barrier To Lose Weight, says Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

India To Sign Trade Agreement With EU and US

NewsGram Desk - 0
India, which has not signed any trade agreement since 2012, will soon revive talks on the possible free trade agreement (FTA) with the European...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Age is Not A Barrier To Lose Weight, says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that obese patients over the age of 60 can lose an equivalent amount of weight as younger people using only lifestyle...
Read more
Lead Story

Instagram Adds New Branded Content Tags

NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram on Saturday announced that it is adding new Branded Content Tags for both Reels and for Live to expand its revenue options for...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India To Sign Trade Agreement With EU and US

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India, which has not signed any trade agreement since 2012, will soon revive talks on the possible free trade agreement (FTA) with the European...
Read more

Age is Not A Barrier To Lose Weight, says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that obese patients over the age of 60 can lose an equivalent amount of weight as younger people using only lifestyle...
Read more

Key To ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is Focusing Automobile Aftermarket

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Focus on automobile aftermarket is the key to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', a senior official said. According to H.J.S Pasricha, Head CMD and Scientist F, Bureau of...
Read more

Instagram Adds New Branded Content Tags

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram on Saturday announced that it is adding new Branded Content Tags for both Reels and for Live to expand its revenue options for...
Read more

South Africa Bear Huge Build Up of Forex Trading During COVID-19

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
During COVID-19 pandemic time the world has experienced huge losses in the financial sector. Lots of people have lost their jobs and business due...
Read more

Is Binary Options Trading Legal in India?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In recent times, binary options trading is getting popular very quickly. It is a blessing for the people of developing and underdeveloped countries for...
Read more

About Cultivating Entrepreneurship By Ankita Bansal

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Fashion entrepreneur Ankita Mallika Bansal featured on Netflix's popular show 'Indian Matchmaking' and was the talk of the town for her entrepreneurial spirit and...
Read more

NASA To Launch Satellite For Monitoring Global Sea Level

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The US space agency was all set to launch a satellite to monitor global sea level on Saturday. Called Sentinel-6, the satellite will continue NASA's...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada