Thursday, March 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Know, How A Monk-Turned-Politician Emerged As The Strongest Hindu Leader?
IndiaLead StoryPolitics

Know, How A Monk-Turned-Politician Emerged As The Strongest Hindu Leader?

Yogi Adityanath begins and ends his speeches with 'Jai Shri Ram' which is appropriately reciprocated by the crowds

0
Hindu Leader
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Wikimedia Commons

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s credentials as an able administrator may be discounted by his critics and the opposition parties, but there is no denying the fact that the monk-turned-politician has emerged as the strongest Hindu leader in the past four years. The chief minister has firmly re-established his credential as a Hindu leader and makes no bones about being ‘fashionably secular’.

Barely two months in office, he had refused to visit the Eidgah on Eid- a tradition followed by all his predecessors. “I am a Hindu and I do not celebrate Eid,” he had said when questioned about his decision. The chief minister, in the past four years, has made a concerted bid to promote religious tourism in the state.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

He started by organizing a ‘Deepotsav’ program in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali in 2017 and a record of sorts was created by lighting 1.76 lakh earthen ‘diyas’ on the banks of the Saryu river. The event that is now an annual feature, has grown in size and grandeur with each passing year.

The chief minister also announced a massive development package for Ayodhya – from the renovation of the railway station to the construction of a new airport. The Supreme Court verdict in favor of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in November 2019 acted as a catalyst and Yogi Adityanath has speeded up the development projects in the holy city.

He personally monitors the progress of the projects and the idea is to make Ayodhya suitable for national and international tourists. The state government is pushing for the completion of projects before the completion of the Ram temple. Apart from Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath has also paid equal, if not more, attention to the development of Varanasi, which is a major religious center, apart from being Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

Hindu Leader
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Wikimedia Commons

Work on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, renovation of Ghats, and beautification of the heritage city are in full swing and likely to be completed before the next assembly elections. The Yogi Adityanath government celebrated the Kumbh Mela — which was actually Ardh Kumbh — in Prayagraj in 2019 and set up a Prayagraj Mela Authority which will be a permanent body to oversee the event.

The Kumbh Mela in 2019, attracted global attention and earned accolades for the state government. Bedsides, Yogi Adityanath has set up the Brij Pilgrimage Area Development Council to ensure the development of Mathura-Vrindavan. The chief minister has also set up the Naimisharanya Teerth Kshetra Vikas Parishad, Vindhya Teerth Kshetra Vikas Parishad, Shukradham Teerth Vikas Parishad, Chitrakoot Teerth Kshetra Vikas Parishad, and the Devipatan Teerth Vikas Parishad to ensure the development of the five shrines in these areas.

ALSO READ: 20 Decisions of Yogi in 2020 Which Led To New UP

Though he has focused on the development of Hindu shrines, Yogi Adityanath has not ignored other shrines in the religious circuit. Shravasti, Kapilvastu, and Kushinagar in Buddhist Circuit are being developed and other sites connected with Mahabharat including Hastinapur are also being given a makeover. It is the chief minister’s spectacular emergence as an icon of Hindutva that has enhanced his popularity to such an extent that he is now a much sought-after star campaigner from Kerala to West Bengal.

In all his campaigns in a non-Hindi-speaking state, Yogi Adityanath begins and ends his speeches with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ which is appropriately reciprocated by the crowds. For the BJP, his popularity is a boon but it has also turned him into an invincible Hindu leader in the party — one who cannot be ignored. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleReport: 1 In 2 Mobile Users In India Are Hooked To Gaming
Next articleReel It Feel It: 5 Songs That Are Going Viral With User Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Life Cover Or Life Cover With Savings – What’s Better?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Yashvi Jain One cannot estimate the value of life using any measuring tool. It is where the concept of life insurance comes up –...
Read more
Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi: I Adopt The Realistic And Relatable Acting Style

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi says irrespective of the character he portrays on screen, he ensures that he adopts an acting style that people can relate...
Read more
Entertainment

Reel It Feel It: 5 Songs That Are Going Viral With User Videos

NewsGram Desk - 0
 The backbone for any viral meme or challenge has been music, be it the popular dialogue "Rasode main Kaun tha" mash-up or the transformation...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Life Cover Or Life Cover With Savings – What’s Better?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Yashvi Jain One cannot estimate the value of life using any measuring tool. It is where the concept of life insurance comes up –...
Read more

Pankaj Tripathi: I Adopt The Realistic And Relatable Acting Style

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi says irrespective of the character he portrays on screen, he ensures that he adopts an acting style that people can relate...
Read more

Reel It Feel It: 5 Songs That Are Going Viral With User Videos

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
 The backbone for any viral meme or challenge has been music, be it the popular dialogue "Rasode main Kaun tha" mash-up or the transformation...
Read more

Know, How A Monk-Turned-Politician Emerged As The Strongest Hindu Leader?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's credentials as an able administrator may be discounted by his critics and the opposition parties, but there is...
Read more

Report: 1 In 2 Mobile Users In India Are Hooked To Gaming

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in nearly 1 in 2 mobile users in India (those surveyed) get hooked to gaming as people continued to shelter...
Read more

Know, How Does It Sound While Driving On The Surface Of The Red Planet?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
You can now have a feel of how it would be like if you get a chance to drive on Mars as NASA has...
Read more

Study: Coronaviruses May Be Vulnerable To Ultrasound Vibrations

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Coronaviruses may be vulnerable to ultrasound vibrations, within the frequencies used in medical diagnostic imaging, said researchers. Through computer simulations, the team modeled the...
Read more

Discover How The Rape Of A Six-Year-Old Girl Is The Subject Of A Lengthy Read?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The conversation about a six-year-old girl starts with silence. It ends with that. One crisscrosses several labyrinths in Hallo Majra where people from balconies stare....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
마카오 갤럭시 카지노 후기 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شركة تحسين محركات البحث seo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mahalia Considine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada