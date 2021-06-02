Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Know The Health Benefits Of Peanut Butter
Life Style

Know The Health Benefits Of Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is an excellent source of protein and therefore, is ideal for a person aiming to gain mass and muscle but only a small aggregate of people know that it also helps in losing weight

Without worrying about the calories, you can enjoy the taste of peanut butter every day. Pixabay

Peanut Butter is a thick spread made from grounded peanuts which are blended into a fine paste to get a smooth texture. It is the powerhouse of nutrients. Its health benefits are known by people far and wide. It is a preferred snack in the U.S.A. Peanut butter has been declared a superfood because of the number of nutritional benefits it carries.

Talking of the health benefits, Chetan Kanani, Co-Founder of Alpino Health Foods, helps us understand why peanut butter has unfailingly been the choice of all Indians for so many years now and breaks some existing prejudices.

* Peanut butter is an excellent source of protein and therefore, is ideal for a person aiming to gain mass and muscle but only a small aggregate of people know that it also helps in losing weight. The fact that it contains trace amounts of calories per serving when backed up by the fact that peanut butter makes you feel satiated for a longer period makes one lose weight.

Peanut butter are mono-unsaturated fats that help in weight loss and shoot down the risk of obesity, thereby preventing heart diseases. Pixabay

* Another prejudice that is heard quite often is that the fats in peanut butter will make you fat. But in fact, the fats in peanut butter are mono-unsaturated fats that help in weight loss and shoot down the risk of obesity, thereby preventing heart diseases.

* Another prejudice that peanut butter contains a lot of sugar and oil, therefore, it has a lot of calories. There is peanut butter available in the market like Alpino Natural Peanut Butter that is free from any additional sugar, salt, or hydrogenated oils. A lot of customer feedback is valid evidence to prove that alpino peanut butter is an excellent choice when one is considering an all-natural peanut butter spread that can also be consumed with the aim of weight loss. Without worrying about the calories, you can enjoy the taste of peanut butter every day.

Alpino peanut butter comes in 5 variants namely– Natural peanut butter, Chocolate peanut butter, Classic peanut butter, Coconut peanut butter, and Organic peanut butter. Texture variation of smooth or crunchy is also available. All of these are all-natural, with no added sugar, salt, or hydrogenated oils. (IANS/KB)

