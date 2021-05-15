Saturday, May 15, 2021
Knowing About Mental Health Awareness Week

Second wave has been severe not just because of the sheer number of cases, but also because of the explosion in cases

Mental Health Awareness Week
Mental Health Awareness Week runs from May 10-16 this year. Pixabay

Mental Health Awareness Week runs from May 10-16 this year. During this pandemic, millions of us have experienced a mental health problem or seen a loved one struggle. Some of us have seen our already fragile mental health plummet, as the support networks around us disappear.

This second wave has been severe not just because of the sheer number of cases, but also because of the explosion in cases, just when everything seemed to be returning to normal. In situations like these, a sense of helplessness and growing stress and anxiety is not unusual.

The ‘BMC-Mpower 1on1’, 24×7 mental health helpline, launched by Mpower in association with the Government of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), announced that they have received over 72,000 calls since its launch in April 2020.

Key highlights:

* Covid-related Anxiety and Stress rank the highest among 72,000 calls received on the BMC-Mpower 1on1 Mental Health Helpline

Mental Health Awareness Week
Some of us have seen our already fragile mental health plummet. Pixabay

* 25 percent calls from those who were experiencing anxiety and stress, primarily related to career, workplace issues, fear of contracting Covid-19, health issues, and exam stress

* 10 percent of the calls were about depression, low mood, feelings of sadness, and hopelessness. 8 percent of the calls were relationship-based — talking about concerns with partners or family members.

* The helpline had a higher number of male callers (70 percent) compared to female callers (30 percent) breaking the stereotype that men don’t express themselves as freely as women

* Mpower’s helpline revealed that millennials were the most impacted by mental health issues, as the most callers were between 26-40 years (53 percent) followed by 18 to 25 years (28 percent) with the lowest being above 55 years (5 percent)

The helpline number is 1800120820050. (IANS/SP)

