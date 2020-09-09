Kyrgyzstan Celebrates Komuz Day Amidst Covid-19

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday celebrated Komuz Day, which falls on September 9 annually.

Komuz is a traditional string instrument used in Central Asian music, and is widely recognized as a national symbol of Kyrgyzstan, Xinhua news agency reported.

“For our people, the komuz is not just a traditional musical instrument, but along with the pinnacle of our culture — Manas epic — is an inexhaustible heritage that tells through melodies the glorious path of ancestors to future generations,” President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in an address to the nation to mark Komuz Day.

To honor the holiday, the country’s culture ministry announced Komuz Week, starting from September 13. However, taking into account the current epidemiological situation, all related activities will be carried out online.

A decree on the celebration of the Day, as an integral part of the culture of the Kyrgyz people, was signed by Jeenbekov in July 2019. (IANS)