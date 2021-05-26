Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Launch Of Chalo India, Let’s Work From Home — A COVID-19 Initiative By Internshala

12,000+ work-from-home internships for Indian students of all educational backgrounds

Internshala has launched its COVID-19 initiative, ‘Chalo India, Let’s Work From Home’. Pixabay

NEW DELHI: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched its COVID-19 initiative, ‘Chalo India, Let’s Work From Home. The initiative invites students from all educational backgrounds to apply to more than 12,000 work-from-home internship opportunities. The interested internship seekers can apply to the opportunities by 5th June 2021.

The initiative offers internships in varying profiles including marketing, web development, business development, human resources, content writing, digital marketing, app development, and many more. Each internship under this initiative comes with an assured stipend. The highest stipend being offered is 45,000 per month.

On the launch of the initiative, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “With the second wave of COVID-19, the summer internship plans of Indian students have affected yet again.

To help these students make the most of their summers, we have launched the ‘Chalo India, Let’s Work From Home’ initiative. Through these internships, the students will be able to have a learning-packed summer internship experience from the safety and comfort of their homes.”

For more information or to apply to the internships, visit: http://bit.ly/wfh_int 

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence promotes some commercial links.)

