Uttar Pradesh: Police says rats ate up almost 600 kgs of 'marijuana'

Bizarre as it may sound, the Mathura police have claimed that rats ate up over 500 kilograms of marijuana.

According to a report submitted by Mathura police to a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985) court, rats "ate" over 500 kg of marijuana, confiscated and stored in the warehouses of Shergarh and Highway police stations.

Earlier this year, the court had asked Mathura police to produce the marijuana recovered in a case registered under the NDPS Act.

The additional district judge has ordered SSP Mathura Abhishek Yadav to get rid of the 'mice menace' and then deliver proof that rats consumed 581 kg, to be precise, of marijuana worth Rs 60 lakhs.