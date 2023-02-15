Coimbatore Blast: NIA raids locations across South India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala in connection with last year's Coimbatore and Mangaluru blast cases.

Sources in the agency told IANS that the raids are being carried out at 60 locations in residences and other establishments of suspected sympathizers of Islamic State (IS) in the three Southern states.

It comes as a follow-up of the investigation related to the Deepavali eve car bomb blast at Ukkadam near Coimbatore on October 23, 2022, in which a 29-year-old youth Jameesha Mubin was charred to death.

In December, the NIA arrested two accused Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofar Ali. As of now, 11 persons have been arrested in the case.