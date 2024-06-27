Court case in Strasbourg becomes historic: - Courts are becoming important in the fight against climate change

In recent years, climate lawsuits have reached the top of the international legal system. Law professor Christina Voigt believes that we have only seen the beginning of a trend that could have significant implications.



In April, a group of elderly Swiss women achieved a historic victory in the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR). They had sued their home country for not doing enough to protect them from climate change, and they feared the consequences of intense heatwaves.



They were supported by the ECtHR: the judgment stated that the Swiss government had violated their right to privacy and family life by failing to implement sufficient climate measures. It had therefore violated the claimants´ obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).



Christina Voigt, professor of law and expert in international environmental law at the Faculty of Law, University of Oslo, was a so-called third-party intervener in the lawsuit: she had submitted a written, expert opinion that formed part of the background material for the judges.



"In the last decade, we have seen many climate cases in national courts in countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, Pakistan, and also Norway. What is new is that in the past two years, some cases have also bubbled up to international courts. Then, the states are told what to do by a supra-national judicial authority," says Voigt.

Lost in Switzerland, won in Strasbourg