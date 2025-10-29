FIR Was ‘Maliciously Motivated Counterblast’: Delhi HC Clears Madhu Kishwar in 2008 Case

What Was the Case About

Madhu Kishwar, an Indian academic, Hindutva commentator, and co-founder of the organisation Manushi, was working on a documentation project when the incident occurred. On December 31, 2007, she was photographing vendors and alleged illegal encroachments at the Sewa Nagar Street Vendors’ Market in Delhi. During this process, she got into a dispute with members of the Basoya family, whom she had accused of operating illegal businesses in the area. Kishwar claimed that the family objected to her taking photographs and assaulted her and her driver to stop her from documenting the violations.

Kishwar filed a complaint accusing the Basoyas of unlawful assembly, assault, and obstruction. However, the same day, the Basoya family filed a counter-complaint alleging that Kishwar had instructed her driver to run them over and had physically assaulted them. Based on this, police registered FIR No. 162/2008 under Sections 307-attempt to murder, 323-voluntarily causing hurt, 506-criminal intimidation, and 34-common intention of the Indian Penal Code. The Basoyas claimed that the dispute was linked to the allotment of shops in the market and that Kishwar was the aggressor.

Kishwar maintained that the counter-complaint was a retaliatory move intended to harass her after she had lodged a legitimate complaint earlier the same day. Her complaint had led to FIR No. 666/2007, in which the Basoya family was convicted by a trial court in 2019 for using criminal force against Kishwar and her driver.