Bombay HC asks CBI to Examine Petition Alleging Reliance Illegally Drew Gas From ONGC Fields

The Bombay High Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Union government on November 4, 2025, to examine a petition. The petition alleged that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and its chairman, Mukesh Ambani, illegally extracted natural gas from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) fields in the Krishna–Godavari (KG) Basin. The petition seeks a criminal investigation into what it describes as a “massive organised fraud,” claiming the value of the extracted gas exceeds USD 1.55 billion.

The petition was filed by Jitendra P. Maru, who alleges that between 2004 and 2013–14, RIL drilled deep-sea wells in its KG-D6 block in a way that allowed gas from ONGC’s adjoining fields to migrate into its wells. Maru has requested that an FIR be registered for offences including theft, dishonest misappropriation, and criminal breach of trust.