Top Maoist Leader Killed in Encounter: Who Was Madvi Hidma?

Madvi Hidma, one of India’s most wanted Maoist commanders and the youngest member of the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee, was killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday, 18 November 2025. Security forces said the operation marks one of the most significant blows to the insurgency in over a decade.

The encounter took place between 6 AM. and 7 AM. near Nellooru village in Maredumilli mandal, Andhra Pradesh. DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said the Special Party team engaged Hidma and his squad during a combing operation. Hidma’s wife, Rajakka, and four others were also killed.

Who Was Madvi Hidma?

Born in 1981 in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, Hidma joined the insurgency as a teenager. His combat skills brought him to the notice of senior Maoist leader Nambala Keshava Rao, known as Basavaraju, who was killed earlier this year. Hidma rose rapidly through the ranks and became the only tribal leader from Bastar inducted into the CPI(M) Central Committee. He later headed the Central Military Commission, the group’s top fighting unit. Security agencies linked him to at least 26 major attacks. These included the 2010 Dantewada massacre in which 76 CRPF personnel were killed, and the 2013 Jhiram Ghati attack that claimed the lives of several senior Congress leaders, including Mahendra Karma and Nand Kumar Patel.