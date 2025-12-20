Complainants in Petty Theft Cases Bear the Brunt of Police Interrogation

Three months ago, when she woke up in the morning, five of her goats, worth Rs 80,000, tied in the courtyard of her house were missing. Due to jurisdictional issues, Bhalrai kept running between Deshgaon and Bhikangaon police stations. Yet, her complaint could not be lodged. Bhalrai desperately searched for the goats in the meantime and, after 15 days, managed to find them grazing in a field near Devjhiri, 10 km from Bhatalpura. Though she tried hard to find out who was grazing them, she did not succeed. But Bhalrai is happy that at least her goats are back.

In another case, Khandwa-based readymade garment businessman Anup Kumar Gurbani (68) was duped during his morning walk on May 19, but the police found it convenient to put him under the scanner.

On May 19, Gurbani found himself the victim of an elaborate scam, which claimed his gold ring, and he reached the nearby Padam Nagar Police Station to lodge a complaint. However, the police did not accept his complaint and asked him to come the next day. The next day, when he reached the police station again, the assistant sub-inspector started interrogating him. His complaint of fraud could not be lodged that day as well. After the incident, Gurbani stopped going for morning walks alone. Tired of the police's questions, Gurbani also gave up the hope of getting back his gold ring.

For those bypassing humans, the process isn’t smooth either. When Amin Ahmed Shaikh (43) of Khandwa registered an online FIR for a theft that happened on February 27, the police put pressure on him to withdraw the case. Shaikh told 101Reporters that he owned a farm at Badgaon Bhila in Nagchoon panchayat. To secure the place, he brought fencing material to the farm. However, a lot of goods were stolen from there. Upon investigation, it was found that 10 fibre chairs and 60 iron angles of 5 ft length, worth approximately Rs 15,000 to 18,000, had been stolen.

When he filed an online FIR, the police were not keen on recording it in the manual register. Instead, the town inspector put pressure on him to withdraw the complaint. He withdrew the complaint, but the thieves are still at large.

The problem of ‘missing FIRs’ is well-acknowledged. A parliamentary panel in 2017 questioned the basis of government claims that around 78% (approximately 12,000) of police stations in the country are registering 100% FIRs. At that time, the committee strongly recommended that the government consider making refusal of registration of FIR by police personnel a criminal offence and that action be taken against such erring police personnel.

Ranawat remembers that there were provisions under the IPC to record thefts of less than Rs 1000. They were registered with a clear mention that the FIR was merely for record and that no detailed investigation would be carried out. The new laws are clearer, stressing on community service and swift disposal of such cases.

Notably, Section 283(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita grants Chief Judicial Magistrates and first-class Magistrates the power to conduct summary trials for certain offenses, such as petty theft where the value of the property does not exceed Rs 20,000. And Section 303 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita states that if the stolen property is worth less than Rs 5,000 and it is a first time conviction for the person, he/she may be punished with community service if the said property or its value is returned.