‘Contrary to Law’: CBI Appeals Against Delhi High Court Bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao Rape Case

The (Central Bureau of Investigation) CBI has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s order of granting bail to, and suspending the sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. In its appeal filed on Friday, December 26, 2025, the CBI questioned the safety and security of the Unnao Rape Case survivor and her family. The appeal comes days after the survivor and her mother visited Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, protesting against the Delhi High Court’s verdict.

CBI Files A Special Leave Petition (SLP)

In the SLP filed before the Honourable Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s decision, the CBI terms the order as ‘perverse’. CBI appealed that the order was flawed and distorted, and contrary to law. The verdict delivered by the Delhi High Court while deciding the suspension of Sengar’s statement, stated that Sengar didn’t fall under the purview of a public servant. It observed that the offence didn’t apply to the appellant (the one who appeals) under section 5 (c) of the POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, as he (Sengar) didn’t fall under the definition of public servant.

What is Section 5 (c) of the POCSO Act?

The Section 5 of the POCSO Act refers to “Aggravated penetrative sexual assault”. Section 5 (c) mentions the condition on whom the act will be applicable: “whoever being a public servant commits penetrative sexual assault on a child”.

CBI Argued That Delhi High Court Made An Error In Judgement

CBI argued that the High Court made an error in judgement while interpreting Section 5 (c) of the POCSO Act. It said that Sengar, being a sitting MLA and by the virtue of exercising a constitutional post, was indeed a public servant who was obligated to serve the public’s interests. Sengar also carried authority with the electorate, and his position defined an immense responsibility to the state and society, CBI added.

