Delhi Riots Verdict: Supreme Court Says Sharjeel Imam’s Alleged Statements on Chakka Jam and Blocking North East Meet UAPA Threshold for Bail Rejection

Supreme Court Pronounced The Verdict On January 5, 2026

The Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and others co-accused in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots case, on January 5, 2026. A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria had reserved their verdict previously on December 10, 2026. A bench headed by Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice PB Ravale pronounced the verdict, denying bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Umar Khalid And Sharjil Imam Denied Bail, While Others Granted Bail

While Khalid and Imam were denied bail, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Salim Khan, and Shadab Ahmad were granted bail. The court pronounced in their verdict that Khalid and Imam stood on a qualitatively different footing from the other co accused, acting as allegedly the main masterminds of the larger conspiracy behind the riots.

The Supreme Court uploaded the 142 page verdict late evening the same day it was pronounced, which contained the findings of the trial courts. According to the judgement, Sharjeel Imam allegedly incited violence by hurting India’s sovereignty and compromising India’s territorial integrity.

Allegations On Sharjeel Imam For Delivering Provocative Speeches

The chargesheet filed against Sharjeel Imam contains parts of his speech that he allegedly spoke, inciting violence and riots leading to the 2020 North-East Delhi Riots, and hurting the sovereignty of India. As mentioned in the judgement of the Supreme Court, Imam is alleged to have distributed pamphlets and delivered a provocative speech on December 13, 2019.