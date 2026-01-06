Minority Attacks and Political Unrest Strain India-Bangladesh Relations Ahead of 2026 Polls

Key Points:
As national general elections in Bangladesh approaches soon, in February-March 2026, Bangladesh is witnessing yet another wave of communal clashes. Reports have emerged of two Hindu men from Bangladesh, to have been fatally attacked, within 24 hours. Sarat Chakraborty Moni, 40 years old, was attacked with sharp weapons by unknown assailants in Dhaka, on January 5, 2026.
Another Hindu man, Rana Pratap Bairagi, a 45 years old ice factory owner, and also an acting editor of a Bangladeshi Newspaper, BD Khabar, was shot dead hours earlier by unidentified assailants in Jessore, as reported by local media outlets. According to The Daily Star, Police confirmed that he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, and investigators recovered seven empty bullet casings from the scene.
According to a local resident, the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fled immediately after carrying out the shooting. The incident has added to growing concerns over safety, as Bangladesh has witnessed several violent attacks in recent weeks, many of which have reportedly targeted members of the Hindu community, highlighting a troubling pattern of unrest and insecurity.
ISKCON (International Science for Krishna Consciousness) Vice President Radharaman Das condemned the incident, and highlighted the plights of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. In a post on X, he said: “While we were all asleep last night, her father—Moni Chakraborty—was brutally killed. A simple Hindu shopkeeper, targeted and murdered only because of his faith. He is the sixth Hindu killed in just the last few days.”
Earlier, on December 31, 2025, Khokon Chandra Das, another Hindu man, a local shop owner was attacked brutally by a group of masked miscreants. The attackers assaulted Das with sharp weapons, poured petrol on him and subsequently set him to fire. Das somehow managed to escape, and jumped in a nearby pond. The incident occurred near Keurbhanga Bazar in Shariatpur, Bangladesh.
Das’s cries for help were heard by nearby locals, who rushed to the spot and took him to the nearby Shariatpur Hospital, where he was administered first aid. He was later transferred to Dhaka, where he succumbed to his injuries on January 3, 2026. Seema Das, his widow, had earlier said in an interview to Bangladesh Daily Prothom Alo that she was clueless about the reason for the attacks, and also mentioned that she had no enemies in the area.
Previously, three Hindus were assaulted and killed in three separate incidents in Bangladesh. Dipu Chandra Das, a local garment worker, was lynched by a mob on December 18, 2025. This was followed by the killing of Amrit Mondal, who was beaten to death by villagers on December 24, 2025. Days later, on December 29, 2025, Bajendra Biswas, a security guard of the Bangladesh Ansar, was shot dead, further underscoring the continuing pattern of attacks.
The horrible incidents aforementioned highlight the deteriorating law and order crisis in the country. Another terrible incident of atrocities committed against a Hindu woman was reported by NDTV and Times of India. The report stated that a Hindu widow was tortured, raped and tied to a tree, and her hair was also cut later. The tragic incident happened in Jhenaidah district on January 3, 2026, and the report further states that the crime was committed by two local men, Shahin and his brother, who had sold some property to the victim. Additionally, the report mentioned that the Jhenaidah police had filed a case on the basis of the victim’s statement, and the two local men had been arrested.
The above incidents have highlighted grave concerns for Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh. The development comes as Mustafizur Rahman, a Bangladeshi Cricket player who was drafted in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), an IPL team, was removed citing BCCI’s (Board of Cricket Control of India) decision. His draft had led to condemnation and public outcries, attributing to the growing tensions between India and Bangladesh.
This incident has also led to the Bangladesh’s government putting a ban on the telecast of the IPL (Indian Premier League), following which the Bangladesh Cricket team has refused to travel to India for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup. The situation has also deteriorated the relationship between the otherwise collaborative sporting communities of both countries.
The national general elections of Bangladesh is approaching soon, in February-March 2026. Key political developments have occurred in Bangladesh, with Tarique Rahman led BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) being a strong contender, while the NCP (National Citizens Party) has tied up with Jamaat E Islami. The interim government of Bangladesh led by Md Yunus, stated earlier that its intention was to improve relations with India, engage in trade and economy keeping political rhetoric aside, and also urged the citizens of Bangladesh to maintain patience and restraint.
With Bharat rising as a voice of the Global South, standing as the fourth largest economy in the world and the world’s fourth largest military might, it's important for Bharat to maintain friendly relations with neighbouring countries. Bharat is a prominent member of BIMSTEK (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), a participation member in the dialogue forum of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), and several other international organizations that aim to establish business, trade, flourishing of economy, providing mutual security and respecting territorial integrity of the nations.
It therefore raises a serious question as to Bharat’s response to the disturbing political landscape in neighbouring nations such as Bangladesh. As a major voice from the Global South, advocating for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, it is imperative for Bharat to maintain peaceful and friendly relations with Bangladesh, as Bangladesh is also obliged by international laws and the virtue of being Bharat’s neighbour to do so.
