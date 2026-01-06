Minority Attacks and Political Unrest Strain India-Bangladesh Relations Ahead of 2026 Polls

Khokon Chandra Das: Fourth Hindu Attacked And Set To Fire, Succumbed To His Injuries

Earlier, on December 31, 2025, Khokon Chandra Das, another Hindu man, a local shop owner was attacked brutally by a group of masked miscreants. The attackers assaulted Das with sharp weapons, poured petrol on him and subsequently set him to fire. Das somehow managed to escape, and jumped in a nearby pond. The incident occurred near Keurbhanga Bazar in Shariatpur, Bangladesh.

Das’s cries for help were heard by nearby locals, who rushed to the spot and took him to the nearby Shariatpur Hospital, where he was administered first aid. He was later transferred to Dhaka, where he succumbed to his injuries on January 3, 2026. Seema Das, his widow, had earlier said in an interview to Bangladesh Daily Prothom Alo that she was clueless about the reason for the attacks, and also mentioned that she had no enemies in the area.

Similar Pattern Of Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

Previously, three Hindus were assaulted and killed in three separate incidents in Bangladesh. Dipu Chandra Das, a local garment worker, was lynched by a mob on December 18, 2025. This was followed by the killing of Amrit Mondal, who was beaten to death by villagers on December 24, 2025. Days later, on December 29, 2025, Bajendra Biswas, a security guard of the Bangladesh Ansar, was shot dead, further underscoring the continuing pattern of attacks.

The horrible incidents aforementioned highlight the deteriorating law and order crisis in the country. Another terrible incident of atrocities committed against a Hindu woman was reported by NDTV and Times of India. The report stated that a Hindu widow was tortured, raped and tied to a tree, and her hair was also cut later. The tragic incident happened in Jhenaidah district on January 3, 2026, and the report further states that the crime was committed by two local men, Shahin and his brother, who had sold some property to the victim. Additionally, the report mentioned that the Jhenaidah police had filed a case on the basis of the victim’s statement, and the two local men had been arrested.

Sports Related Diplomatic Fallout

The above incidents have highlighted grave concerns for Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh. The development comes as Mustafizur Rahman, a Bangladeshi Cricket player who was drafted in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), an IPL team, was removed citing BCCI’s (Board of Cricket Control of India) decision. His draft had led to condemnation and public outcries, attributing to the growing tensions between India and Bangladesh.

This incident has also led to the Bangladesh’s government putting a ban on the telecast of the IPL (Indian Premier League), following which the Bangladesh Cricket team has refused to travel to India for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup. The situation has also deteriorated the relationship between the otherwise collaborative sporting communities of both countries.

