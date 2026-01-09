‘Grounds for Detention Void’: Gitanjali Angmo Files Petition in SC Against NSA Charge on Sonam Wangchuk for Ladakh Violence

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 8 January 2026, heard detailed arguments challenging the preventive detention of Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). This was based on a habeas corpus petition filed by Dr. Gitanjali Angmo, educator and wife of Wankchuk, challenging the detention.

Wangchuk was detained on 26 September 2025, after violence broke out following protests in Leh demanding statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna Varale heard the petition. Representing Angmo, senior advocate Kapil Sibal alleged that authorities suppressed crucial material, including a video in which Wangchuk appealed for an immediate end to violence during protests in Ladakh. He argued that the detention order was fundamentally flawed on both procedural and substantive grounds.

The order, he said, relied on four videos dated September 10, 11 and two from 24, but these videos were not supplied to Wangchuk when the grounds of detention were served on 29 September 2025. According to Sibal, this violated Article 22 of the Constitution, which guarantees a detenue the right to be informed of the grounds of detention and to make an effective representation against it.